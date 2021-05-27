During the pandemic we’ve heard a lot of warnings about hospitals reaching their capacity limits, but it sure sounds like President Biden would like Democrats to keep being able to doing so. It’s just that the reason has changed:

Did somebody put something in the ice cream the president had today?

Anything to try and freak people out.

Also, Biden needs to choose which warning we’re supposed to take seriously:

Right? Dems need to pick some crises that don’t contradict each other.

We avoided the low-hanging fruit on this one!

