During the pandemic we’ve heard a lot of warnings about hospitals reaching their capacity limits, but it sure sounds like President Biden would like Democrats to keep being able to doing so. It’s just that the reason has changed:

BIDEN: “If we do not do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single solitary hospital bed that exists in America… Every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years by an Alzheimer’s patient.”

pic.twitter.com/6cwZGAFuJP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2021

Did somebody put something in the ice cream the president had today?

This sounds a lot like, 'Every hospital bed in the US will be filled with Covid patients by [inset date here]"… https://t.co/O0GXtKBiyL — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) May 27, 2021

Anything to try and freak people out.

Also, Biden needs to choose which warning we’re supposed to take seriously:

But, according to @AOC climate change is going to kill us all in 12 years anyway. — Mailman221 (@mailman221) May 27, 2021

Climate kills in 5

Alzheimer's in 15 What happens at the 10 years mark? https://t.co/PuBhitNpg3 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 27, 2021

Nah, Climate change is gonna kill us all in 5 years anyway. https://t.co/TIFIc39SSg — Garrett Godlewski (@godlewski_g) May 27, 2021

Right? Dems need to pick some crises that don’t contradict each other.

Joe Biden is a habitual liar. https://t.co/zrSd65C9qI — RBe (@RBPundit) May 27, 2021

More hockey stick predictions https://t.co/Xp4qgdoNaQ — Not Interesting (@SupermoonPics) May 27, 2021

15 years to flatten the…oh you know the thing — F🅡eedom Fighte🅡 (@FreedomGoats) May 27, 2021

I think there’s a layup for a joke here ….. — SauceBawse (@DWaibs) May 27, 2021

We avoided the low-hanging fruit on this one!