After over a year of huge fails from alleged fact-checkers when it comes to debunking coronavirus origin claims that might be true, it’s only appropriate that one outlet, Politifact, is diving into satire. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon spotted Politifact rating their story about Lego coming out with “genderless bricks” as false:

"Lego did not respond to PolitiFact’s query about the post." They actually reached out to Lego to fact check this. 😂https://t.co/aYz0UOIHMb — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 27, 2021

“Lego did not respond to PolitiFact’s query about the post” is the cherry on top.

Imagine being the person who had to try and contact Lego about this story https://t.co/FAumE4ELeA — LT (@LTwvnn) May 27, 2021

If they knew it was from the satire site, I really don't get why they needed info from Lego for this. Mind blowing. — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) May 27, 2021

“Hey Lego, what do you think of this satire piece?” Hard to believe nobody at Lego wanted to take some time for the one! *Eye roll*