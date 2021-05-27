After over a year of huge fails from alleged fact-checkers when it comes to debunking coronavirus origin claims that might be true, it’s only appropriate that one outlet, Politifact, is diving into satire. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon spotted Politifact rating their story about Lego coming out with “genderless bricks” as false:

Trending

“Lego did not respond to PolitiFact’s query about the post” is the cherry on top.

“Hey Lego, what do you think of this satire piece?” Hard to believe nobody at Lego wanted to take some time for the one! *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeePolitifactSeth Dillon