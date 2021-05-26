President Biden has apparently done a fast one-eighty when it comes to supporting an investigation into the origin of Covid-19 — or at least what they’ll call an investigation:

On Monday, Jen Psaki argued a U.S. led investigation on Covid-19 origin was not necessary. Today, Biden orders intel community to conduct an investigation within 90-days — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 26, 2021

When the White House deputy spox was asked today if China (and the W.H.O.) could be trusted to be forthcoming and truthful, she told the reporter to ask China that question:

JEAN-PIERRE: "We're just going to continue to work with the WHO and the WHO is going to continue to work with China on this [on probe into origin of covid]" "Why do we think that China would cooperate? JEAN-PIERRE: "This is something that you have to ask the Chinese government" pic.twitter.com/sY8jrtlCk7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Republican communications strategist Matt Whitlock has connected the dots (because the MSM won’t care to), and it shouldn’t pump anybody full of confidence:

This sequence is a disaster for the White House: 1⃣Biden quietly ends Pompeo investigation into COVID origins

2⃣Experts start to coalesce around Wuhan lab-leak theory

3⃣Story breaks that Biden had ended investigation (helping China cover-up)

4⃣Biden announces 90 day origin probe https://t.co/nhELDTNliQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 26, 2021

This is a genuine blockbuster story — Biden shut down an investigation into whether the pandemic started with a lab leak in Wuhan. And he didn't call for this 90 day probe until that story broke. https://t.co/EiMwJVECDt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 26, 2021

Too bad we can’t say we’re surprised. And even still, how much of an “investigation” will it really be?

(How refreshing) — The Streeter (@thestreeter) May 26, 2021

We were inundated with Trump-Russia conspiracy theories every single day from 2016-2020 and now nobody seems to give a shit over China and Biden's relationship. https://t.co/udjzemmDcQ — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 26, 2021

Total disaster and possible cover up. https://t.co/azRiDGqhpv — End Times (Pastor Roberts) (@pastorbrianrobe) May 26, 2021

But “no mean tweets,” or something.

