During a Senate confirmation hearing for President Biden’s pick to head up the ATF, Sen. Ted Cruz had David Chipman reiterate his desire to see a ban on the most popular rifles in the country:

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz gets Joe Biden’s ATF Director nominee David Chipman to admit that he wants to BAN the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America. “With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban.” pic.twitter.com/6nDgalAkRj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2021

Biden’s ATF nominee David Chipman just said he was in favor of banning the most widely used rifle in America. Chipman is only laying the foundation for President Biden & VP Harris’ radical left agenda of stripping Americans of their 2nd Amendment rights.pic.twitter.com/DdJYrVLBCI — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 26, 2021

Well, there it is… again.

Anyone who says this is an enemy of the United States constitution and unfit to hold any position in government. https://t.co/hTxBT6yUNE — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) May 26, 2021

Here is the clip of Chipman wanting to ban the AR-15. This will be a violation of #2A. https://t.co/IGI4UeI3OZ — Amalie Resist (@amalieresist) May 26, 2021

Can’t emphasize enough how insane this is for an ATF director https://t.co/xbkZ2uSz6X — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2021

The Biden administration (and their nominees) are all vying for this year’s “gun and ammo salesman of the year” award.

Biden nominated an ATF director who wants to ban the most popular rifle in the country, but what’s important is that he doesn’t tweet mean things. 🥴 https://t.co/pDqnrFLaJW — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 26, 2021

No mean tweets!