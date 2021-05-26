During a Senate confirmation hearing for President Biden’s pick to head up the ATF, Sen. Ted Cruz had David Chipman reiterate his desire to see a ban on the most popular rifles in the country:

Trending

Well, there it is… again.

The Biden administration (and their nominees) are all vying for this year’s “gun and ammo salesman of the year” award.

No mean tweets!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15ATFgun controlSen. Ted Cruz