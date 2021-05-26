David Chipman is President Biden’s nominee to be the next ATF director, and Dana Loesch is less than impressed with what’s been said at the hearing so far:

And then the discussion with Chipman moved on to definitions:

Senator Tom Cotton asked Chipman to define “assault weapon”:

GOP Sen. Kennedy also asked Chipman to define “assault weapon,” and this was the result:

Cam Edwards sums up just how ridiculous it’s gotten:

