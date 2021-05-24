Hey look, another Democrat governor has been busted being a total hypocrite. This time it’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

A statement from Whitmer’s press secretary didn’t even attempt to put a spin on the story:

Busted… again. We can’t say we’re shocked, but at least Whitmer stayed in her own state to defy her own orders and recommendations this time.

As usual, the “do as they say not as they do” rule applies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw doesn’t envy Whitmer’s spox:

