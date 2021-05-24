Hey look, another Democrat governor has been busted being a total hypocrite. This time it’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

NEWS: Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her at restaurant with large group in violation of her health department's current epidemic order https://t.co/kNVLb3lR6q — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 23, 2021

A statement from Whitmer’s press secretary didn’t even attempt to put a spin on the story:

REACTION: After a photo surfaced of @GovWhitmer at a table in an East Lansing bar with a dozen other people, seemingly against her own COVID orders, her press secretary released this statement from Whitmer:@9and10News pic.twitter.com/fePStJvfK8 — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) May 23, 2021

Busted… again. We can’t say we’re shocked, but at least Whitmer stayed in her own state to defy her own orders and recommendations this time.

There is going to be a single enlightening moment when people finally understand how bad she is. https://t.co/moe3SbXZIh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2021

@GovWhitmer Is another hypocrite in the left's deck of cards. She's the Queen of Clubs. — Sally Eastman (@sallyeastman1) May 23, 2021

The governor didn’t stop to think about breaking her own covid restrictions. Got it. https://t.co/qyZ82bvrGA — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 24, 2021

She’s the absolute worst. Her AG jailed a restaurant owner earlier this year for staying open. https://t.co/lJF9wrX1d4 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) May 24, 2021

As usual, the “do as they say not as they do” rule applies.

The hypocrisy is the point. https://t.co/gbdm80NVbE — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 24, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw doesn’t envy Whitmer’s spox:

Being @GovWhitmer’s press secretary would be really tough. https://t.co/WsaWeJjfJn — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) May 24, 2021