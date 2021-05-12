Last month Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office put out a statement about reports that the governor left the state and then went on television to advise others to avoid travel to Florida that was — to say the least — open to interpretation.

Today Whitmer admitted that, yes, she did travel to Florida:

And that came as many in the state have been unable to visit elderly loved ones because of Whitmer’s lockdown orders.

In light of related reports that say Whitmer borrowed a private jet to make the trip, questions remain:

If the Whitmer administration’s past behavior is any indication, the actual answers to questions could be elusive.

