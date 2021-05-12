Last month Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office put out a statement about reports that the governor left the state and then went on television to advise others to avoid travel to Florida that was — to say the least — open to interpretation.

Today Whitmer admitted that, yes, she did travel to Florida:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer admitted in her press conference today that she traveled to Florida in March to visit her sick father. She went on "Meet The Press" shortly after the trip and urged people to specifically not travel to Florida for spring break.https://t.co/kY2Hgj2bTS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2021

So Gov. Whitmer finally admitted that she traveled to Florida to visit her father in March. Which is totally fine except for the fact that she was specifically urging people to not travel to Florida for spring break at the exact same time.https://t.co/bbU1KSN69D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

And that came as many in the state have been unable to visit elderly loved ones because of Whitmer’s lockdown orders.

People died alone in hospitals and nursing homes and their loved ones were denied to be with them https://t.co/RZ5YnaMtCx — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) May 12, 2021

She still went but told everyone else with sick or dying family to suck it up https://t.co/l1z4hV63QJ — Deborahschoonm1 (@Deborahschoonm2) May 12, 2021

Wow..why is she still Governor? https://t.co/yGqalwtrjY — DP 10 (@bruce7to_batman) May 12, 2021

Her favorability polls are not what they say here. https://t.co/HiyD4RQyNq — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 12, 2021

In light of related reports that say Whitmer borrowed a private jet to make the trip, questions remain:

Gov. Whitmer says her flight was not "a gift" or at taxpayer expense. That leaves other possibilities: – She or a family member paid for it;

– Her campaign or other account paid for it, but there would have be some political or office-related purpose https://t.co/5caAS4rvdx — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 12, 2021

"Gift" is also a term specifically defined in the state's lobby law, so it's unclear if the governor and her team are referencing that definition when using the term. Not enough information to know yet. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 12, 2021

If the Whitmer administration’s past behavior is any indication, the actual answers to questions could be elusive.