The crime surge in U.S. cities was a topic of discussion at today’s White House briefing, and press secretary Jen Psaki took Rahm Emanuel’s old advice of “never let a crisis go to waste” and used it as an opportunity to stay on the Democrat narrative:

Question: Is there a crime problem in this country? @PressSec: "Well, I would say certainly there is a gun problem." — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 24, 2021

Psaki asked if America has a violent crime problem, after hearing stats from Chicago over the weekend. She then says America has a gun problem and touts additional gun control measures. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 24, 2021

Psaki also said the crime surge can be partly attributed to Covid restrictions being lifted:

Go figure….. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames guns (i.e. the lack of gun control) and the easing of coronavirus restrictions for the rising in crime in cities across the country. pic.twitter.com/nBLXl8ovsz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2021

Well, that’s one way to look at it. Another way is to look at it honestly, and Dana Loesch replaced what Psaki said with the truth:

We have record gun sales and new gun owners but not the crime to match. What we have is a judicial problem, lowered deterrents for repeat offenders via her party's policies, reduced police morale, and criminals emboldened by "defund cops" talk from her party. https://t.co/mkbHhdV5Ex — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 24, 2021

All while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money to free those arrested for rioting and looting.

Spot on as usual @DLoesch, if they were serious there should be mandatory minimums for prohibited possessor’s arrested with firearms. Instead we will punish the many millions of legal and responsible gun owners. — TheWalmartWolverine (@10Mgoblue) May 24, 2021

The left demonizes and defunds the police and then blames the increase in crime on a lack of gun control. https://t.co/oKHTLVGZdK — David (@wdavid1983) May 24, 2021

At least they’re predictable.