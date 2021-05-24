The crime surge in U.S. cities was a topic of discussion at today’s White House briefing, and press secretary Jen Psaki took Rahm Emanuel’s old advice of “never let a crisis go to waste” and used it as an opportunity to stay on the Democrat narrative:

Psaki also said the crime surge can be partly attributed to Covid restrictions being lifted:

Well, that’s one way to look at it. Another way is to look at it honestly, and Dana Loesch replaced what Psaki said with the truth:

All while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money to free those arrested for rioting and looting.

At least they’re predictable.

