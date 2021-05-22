In a thread about a New York Times opinion piece, a “rapid decline” in support for the Black Lives Matter movement is noted with a graph:

“After Mr. Floyd’s death, Republicans reported much stronger support for Black Lives Matter than they had earlier in 2020,” write @pikachudy and @hakeemjefferson. “But perhaps even more striking is its rapid decline.” https://t.co/XhRuDHv0zE pic.twitter.com/Lr10y7FUFe — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 22, 2021

First off, guess what language was carefully avoided.

The word "riot" does not appear once in the article but they did manage to include "Latinx." Another attempt to memory hole the massive riots from last year. https://t.co/7CLsczeHSe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 22, 2021

And does anybody care to help them diagnose the sudden drop in support for BLM?

Perhaps the cities being on fire had something to do with this https://t.co/SvOiOOko06 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 22, 2021

Folks tend to find this type of thing less positive when their cities are on fire because of it. Its weird I know… https://t.co/YKgoYz4ETq — Paul Thacker (@paulthacker11) May 22, 2021

Possibly because of them rioting and doing billions in damage to the cities https://t.co/hs0maYXPZ3 — Nick Keller (@Nick_aaron19) May 22, 2021

You mean a full year of violent rioting from BLM and other leftist groups turned people off from their cause? No kidding https://t.co/mWl7HwilDW — Ray (@cuttanddried) May 22, 2021

Ya know, all that just might have something to do with it!

Perhaps even more striking was the billions in property damage and Democrat-approved riots and bail-out funds from the current co-president. https://t.co/1JRekzXT3b — anthonybgonzalez (@Agonzo1) May 22, 2021

Wonder why they don't show this graph from the same article 🤔 https://t.co/CpRoz5w7On pic.twitter.com/DpIgqHQmIa — Intrepid Eagle 🇺🇲 (@SonsOfMontesQ) May 22, 2021

Really striking. There was a brief moment of unity and agreement. I remember it. Then came #DefundThePolice and the looting and the burning and BLM was hijacked by communist radicals looking to incite division and make themselves a bunch money. https://t.co/y9zmwsBWMw — Greg Butcher 🇺🇸 (@GregButcher_) May 22, 2021