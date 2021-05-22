In a thread about a New York Times opinion piece, a “rapid decline” in support for the Black Lives Matter movement is noted with a graph:

First off, guess what language was carefully avoided.

And does anybody care to help them diagnose the sudden drop in support for BLM?

Trending

Ya know, all that just might have something to do with it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBLMnew york times