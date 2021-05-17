It should be against the law for a media outlet to publish something like this without first issuing a beverage warning:

The Biden administration and teachers unions are mounting a campaign to return American children to classrooms five days a week https://t.co/2Uux5QwrO2 pic.twitter.com/uoIMBARS95 — POLITICO (@politico) May 17, 2021

The Babylon Bee couldn’t have come up with anything more shamelessly hilarious.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. There is no campaign. They could open tomorrow if they wanted. https://t.co/jo1DtOcS7k — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 17, 2021

Polling was that bad and they realized their tantrum wasn’t helping. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 17, 2021

Let the gaslighting continue!

Is the plan called "get Democrats and teachers unions to stop preventing the immediate return to school"? That's all the plan that is needed, since they can all return tomorrow absent the teacher union/political prevention. My kids have been back all year, no problem! https://t.co/xZ94BnrcbF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 17, 2021

They must think we’re dumb. Or that we can’t remember what they did even a few weeks ago. https://t.co/AQEyLQePLV — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 17, 2021

Well, that's a remarkable statement given teachers unions' year-long action to fight school reopenings. https://t.co/n8VOaXUa0f — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) May 17, 2021

teachers unions fought to keep schools closed for over a year. https://t.co/xtS6DH4kOZ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 17, 2021

proposed edit: "mounting a campaign to return American children to classrooms in all the jurisdictions that bent to teachers unions demands to keep kids out of school in the first place" https://t.co/wcXe39kLQU — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 17, 2021

Excellent suggestion.

False. Teachers unions and Biden have been fighting a bitter rearguard action to prevent schools from opening in every blue Dem enclave they can. https://t.co/bmSTkIP07N — Farbrook (@dutchindian) May 17, 2021

Teachers unions are a mounting a campaign to convince themselves that they are holding children hostage….? Makes sense — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) May 17, 2021

They’re mounting a campaign to mitigate the PR black eye they’ve given themselves over the last year — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) May 17, 2021

"General Lee is mounting a campaign to return Richmond to federal control." https://t.co/FRHqY4j4dQ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2021

This is pure propaganda from @politico. State-run media stuff. https://t.co/zjtrAjHOhj — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) May 17, 2021

And it won’t be the last of it.