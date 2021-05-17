Earlier today President Biden made remarks about the declining coronavirus numbers in all states, as well and telling reporters he would soon speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

President Biden: "Cases are down in all 50 states." pic.twitter.com/Rk65jPRIXm — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2021

Asked if he will call for a ceasefire, President Biden says he will be speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in an hour. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) May 17, 2021

But not long after that, Katie Pavlich was among those who noticed yet another early lid:

It is Monday. The White House called a lid at 1:48 pm eastern. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2021

Obviously Biden’s in no hurry to let people know what happened on the call with Netanyahu.

It's not like there's a crisis or two or three that needs attention. — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) May 17, 2021

Border Crisis. Inflation. Middle East Conflict. Unemployment. Labor Shortage. Schools Unopened. Gas Prices Skyrocketing. But hey, might as well call a lid 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/XQKzBJ2CTA — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) May 17, 2021

Sometimes you have to pace yourself.

He just decided to take a long memorial day weekend.

Maybe he'll be back in June. https://t.co/TmLpAHI5MM — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 17, 2021

🤦🤦🤦

Can't believe people I know voted for this… https://t.co/tMXL04k52o — jmeedee (@jmeedee) May 17, 2021

Biden must be tired from all the domestic and international crises he’s created in just 117 days. No one believed it could be possible. https://t.co/Ud2pTMpy4O — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) May 17, 2021

Creating multiple crises in a fairly short period of time is hard work!