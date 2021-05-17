Earlier today President Biden made remarks about the declining coronavirus numbers in all states, as well and telling reporters he would soon speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

But not long after that, Katie Pavlich was among those who noticed yet another early lid:

Trending

Obviously Biden’s in no hurry to let people know what happened on the call with Netanyahu.

Sometimes you have to pace yourself.

Creating multiple crises in a fairly short period of time is hard work!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKatie PavlichWhite House