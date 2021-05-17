“The Big Lie” is what Democrats started calling accusations questioning the results of the 2020 election, and those words were quickly picked up by the media and became the Dem/MSM collective narrative.

All that took place after four-plus years of Dems & media doing just that and then some, as The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway noted in this thread:

When the media and other prominent Democrats all the way up to Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Carter spent four years hysterically repeating that Donald Trump was a traitor who colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, we didn't call that a "big lie." Why is that? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 16, 2021

That lie was used to win multiple elections. It *dominated* news, with daily updates suggesting it was somehow true. It was used to bully weak Republicans away from an agenda. And for telling the lie, the media gave itself many awards. But for some reason it wasn't called a lie. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 16, 2021

But in an election when media invented fake stories (Afghan bounties, Aisne Marne), suppressed real ones (Biden family corruption), pushed fake polls, unprecedented tech censorship silenced opposition, and there was a "revolution" in voting, you can have no questions? Convenient! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 16, 2021

I don't recall the corrupt media demanding every Democrat denounce Nancy Pelosi for this tweet, or calling it a big lie. In fact, they agreed with it and helped her push her claim of a "hijacked election" for *years.* https://t.co/mm1uCTl2eq pic.twitter.com/IvkMtc1FIs — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 16, 2021

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York remembers all that as well:

It's true. She said that. Some Democrats, media defenders today suggest they didn't really mean it back then — they weren't *really* claiming the 2016 election was illegitimate. Not like Trump! But the record is what it is.https://t.co/FiVNSGVNdZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 17, 2021

Amazing…

2016 – 2020: Russia 'stole' the election for Trump

2020 – the present: Admit Biden won or you're spreading the 'Big Lie' — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 17, 2021

And Democrats, the media and select others pretend none of that happened.