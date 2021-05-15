Israel has been enduring rocket attacks that have mostly been thwarted by their Iron Dome, and part of the retaliation this week involved an airstrike on a building in Gaza City the IDF said is also a base of operations for Hamas. The building was also where media outlets including the AP and Al Jazeera had offices. Everybody in the building was given an hour to evacuate before the strike, and in response the White House straddled both sides of the fence:

Today the President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, and condemned these indiscriminate attacks against Israel. pic.twitter.com/baHWh1b6Q2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2021

We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 15, 2021

As it turned out, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t satisfied by those kinds of responses from the White House:

This is happening with the support of the United States. I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this. The US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire. If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights? https://t.co/bXY99O3Wqp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

Perhaps there’s a solution for AOC:

Introduce articles of impeachment against Biden — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 16, 2021

Yes, let’s bring the last few years full circle.

I love how @AOC is 🤬 bc Israel bombed an empty @AlJazeera building but has never once expressed outrage at Hamas rockets and the innocent lives they’ve claimed! Very consistent with her pathetic brand of faux “humanitarianism” 👌🏻 https://t.co/21wTbeJKoV — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 16, 2021

Bingo.