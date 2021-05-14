There’s been plenty of facepalm-worthy spin and distraction coming from the White House this week, and this explanation from a Biden economic adviser on one of the reasons the April jobs report was way below expectations is right up there:

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse blames the bad April jobs report on Easter being in March this year… Easter was on April 4 pic.twitter.com/Sf65yKGboP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2021

That spin is so dizzying it should be sponsored by Dramamine:

just throwing out words at this point. — UtahLibertyGov (@UtahLibertyGov) May 14, 2021

The fact that the Biden Administration has no idea when Easter was, is one of the least surprising things ever. https://t.co/FvVMMBBmqC — Ross.gum (@indyrallen) May 14, 2021

So here’s the headline:

We would have had better job numbers if it weren't for Jesus https://t.co/NrvLONz3aV pic.twitter.com/cZSAfAJR8w — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) May 14, 2021

They’ve blamed Trump and climate change for so many things, but it took just over 100 days for them to get around blaming Jesus for something.