There’s been plenty of facepalm-worthy spin and distraction coming from the White House this week, and this explanation from a Biden economic adviser on one of the reasons the April jobs report was way below expectations is right up there:

That spin is so dizzying it should be sponsored by Dramamine:

So here’s the headline:

They’ve blamed Trump and climate change for so many things, but it took just over 100 days for them to get around blaming Jesus for something.

