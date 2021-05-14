President Biden, after new CDC guidance, delivered this news about mask recommendations in the U.S.:

After a long year of sacrifice, Americans who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks in most settings. We have more to do — but this is great news. pic.twitter.com/s6hPCYKJrG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2021

During today’s WH briefing, Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked Jen Psaki about Biden’s previous “Neanderthal thinking” comments about some Republican governors:

Doocey: "Does the President still think that these red state governors, who were a little bit ahead of the federal government, lifting the mask mandates, had Neanderthal thinking?" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 14, 2021

Make sure you’re not drinking anything during the part where Psaki refers to Biden as “our North Star”:

Peter Doocy just wrecked the Biden administration over the sudden decision to allow vaccinated people to no longer mask or social distance after months of saying it was dangerous. He even pointed out Biden called doing it before all were vaccinated was "neanderthal thinking." pic.twitter.com/Adr3BiVQxY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 14, 2021

Doocy closed by calling out the Biden CDC director Dr. Walkensky for going on TV the night before the announcement about vaccinated people no longer needing to mask or social distance and sayingg the science wasn't there yet to allow for such a move. Of course, Psaki deflected. pic.twitter.com/W3DMINrDop — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 14, 2021

Psaki also denied that the sudden U-turn has anything to do with politics:

.@PressSec flat out denies updating mask guidelines for political gain in the midst of MULTIPLE crises. pic.twitter.com/6nekYGqCVr — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 14, 2021

Yeah, sure. *Eye roll*

Psaki called Biden “our North Star.” I’m dead. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/h1XBrz4L6A — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) May 14, 2021

And we knew that vaccinated people weren't likely to transmit the virus months ago. So, she walked right around the question. https://t.co/b2G8g9THm8 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 14, 2021

Another day, another dodge.