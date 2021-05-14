President Biden, after new CDC guidance, delivered this news about mask recommendations in the U.S.:

During today’s WH briefing, Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked Jen Psaki about Biden’s previous “Neanderthal thinking” comments about some Republican governors:

Make sure you’re not drinking anything during the part where Psaki refers to Biden as “our North Star”:

Psaki also denied that the sudden U-turn has anything to do with politics:

Yeah, sure. *Eye roll*

Another day, another dodge.

