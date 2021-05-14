President Biden today reiterated his interest in shoring up the Democrat voting base by legalizing millions who are currently in the country illegally:

So in regards to that, Biden met with six “undocumented Americans” today:

An oxymoron has been spotted:

Speaking of documents…

Yep, the FBI has warned of stiff penalties for presenting fake vaccination papers:

Biden-era “priorities” in a nutshell.

