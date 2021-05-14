President Biden today reiterated his interest in shoring up the Democrat voting base by legalizing millions who are currently in the country illegally:

It’s long past time Congress pass the U.S. Citizenship Act. Dreamers, farm workers, and TPS holders deserve a path to citizenship. Full stop. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2021

So in regards to that, Biden met with six “undocumented Americans” today:

Today, @POTUS will meet with Leydy and 5 other #DACA recipients to highlight one of the administration's highest priorities: immigration reform. Congress must follow suit and ensure the protection of undocumented #Dreamers. Let's get this done. 💪https://t.co/Z9WuYZH1IY — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) May 14, 2021

Six undocumented Americans about to go into the West Wing to meet with @POTUS #wearehome pic.twitter.com/pdY2LVk8IU — Maria Praeli (@mariapraeli) May 14, 2021

An oxymoron has been spotted:

That, ladies and gentlemen is what we call an “oxymoron.” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 14, 2021

There is no such thing as an “undocumented” citizen of any country. — Steve Frake (@SteveFrakeUSN) May 14, 2021

Undocumented Americans???? Doesn't the first word automatically negate the second? — Just Trying To Survive 🌀 (@Supply4Survival) May 14, 2021

Just keep flipping the bird to all the legal immigrants https://t.co/RIRKj018kQ — Rokam (@katearthsis) May 14, 2021

Speaking of documents…

The FBI hints that they will arrest you for presenting a fake vaccine card. But ILLEGAL ALIENS can go inside the White House? Right 👍🏼 — Brayan Godoy (@BrayanGV98) May 14, 2021

Yep, the FBI has warned of stiff penalties for presenting fake vaccination papers:

FBI Warns of Prison Time If You Present a Fake Vaccination Card – https://t.co/BpOZm3fB5l pic.twitter.com/n0K5SVnkoa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 14, 2021

Biden-era “priorities” in a nutshell.