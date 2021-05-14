President Biden today reiterated his interest in shoring up the Democrat voting base by legalizing millions who are currently in the country illegally:
It’s long past time Congress pass the U.S. Citizenship Act.
Dreamers, farm workers, and TPS holders deserve a path to citizenship. Full stop.
— President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2021
So in regards to that, Biden met with six “undocumented Americans” today:
Today, @POTUS will meet with Leydy and 5 other #DACA recipients to highlight one of the administration's highest priorities: immigration reform.
Congress must follow suit and ensure the protection of undocumented #Dreamers. Let's get this done. 💪https://t.co/Z9WuYZH1IY
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) May 14, 2021
Six undocumented Americans about to go into the West Wing to meet with @POTUS #wearehome pic.twitter.com/pdY2LVk8IU
— Maria Praeli (@mariapraeli) May 14, 2021
An oxymoron has been spotted:
That, ladies and gentlemen is what we call an “oxymoron.”
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 14, 2021
If you're undocumented, you're NOT an American.https://t.co/vGchDMeHLK
— Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) May 14, 2021
There is no such thing as an “undocumented” citizen of any country.
— Steve Frake (@SteveFrakeUSN) May 14, 2021
Undocumented Americans???? Doesn't the first word automatically negate the second?
— Just Trying To Survive 🌀 (@Supply4Survival) May 14, 2021
Just keep flipping the bird to all the legal immigrants https://t.co/RIRKj018kQ
— Rokam (@katearthsis) May 14, 2021
Speaking of documents…
The FBI hints that they will arrest you for presenting a fake vaccine card. But ILLEGAL ALIENS can go inside the White House?
Right 👍🏼
— Brayan Godoy (@BrayanGV98) May 14, 2021
But the FBI will prosecute people with fake vaccine cards. pic.twitter.com/OBScAgAMrj
— Unfettered Elle (@ElleZee6) May 14, 2021
While the FBI tells people they’ll go to jail for a fake vaccine card. https://t.co/EKlpQsAV7N
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 14, 2021
Yep, the FBI has warned of stiff penalties for presenting fake vaccination papers:
FBI Warns of Prison Time If You Present a Fake Vaccination Card – https://t.co/BpOZm3fB5l pic.twitter.com/n0K5SVnkoa
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 14, 2021
FBI warns against faking your COVID-19 vaccination card https://t.co/2GuHal3NJN
— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 7, 2021
Biden-era “priorities” in a nutshell.
my vaccination status identifies as undocumented… you have to accept it and not question me about it…
— Stephen Fox (@RebelTrooper09) May 14, 2021