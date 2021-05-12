The Biden administration is wasting no time in starting to implement their clean energy plans as evidenced by this story about a planned wind farm off the east coast:

After two decades of false starts and delays, Mass. is poised to get the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm with the approval by the Biden administration of a massive energy project in federal waters some 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. https://t.co/zjLyVdK9eW — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 12, 2021

During his address to Congress, President Biden said “there’s no reason wind turbine blades can’t be manufactured in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing.” However, that’s apparently not starting right away, because according to the story, “Boston-based GE will manufacture the major components in Europe.”

Meanwhile, on the solar panel front, “climate czar” John Kerry took questions from a House panel today regarding the Biden administration’s “green” agenda and things got awkward:

.@JohnKerry admits solar panels are being made by Uyghur slaves in China pic.twitter.com/VUOVYdUJvq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2021

Kerry didn’t seem to completely slam the door on the possibility new solar panels won’t be produced by slave labor in China.

It’s just a little slavery relax guys it’s fixing climate change 🙄🖕 https://t.co/YfHv3lPOWJ — Marty Byrde (@magafather) May 12, 2021

Wait, I thought those were being made by the ex-Keystone XL Pipeline workers — Nick Klein (@NickJKlein) May 12, 2021

Ask climate catastrophists in a contest between fossil fuels and slavery which one do they choose. https://t.co/T2zboODtzE — Michael (@triadaxiom) May 12, 2021

Progressive policies are all about forcing people to do things — it’s just a matter of to what degree apparently.

And Kerry would have liked to continue his conversation about the importance of the effort to do away with fossil fuels, but he had a plane to catch:

Kerry: "I thought we originally, I think the hearing was set from ten to noon. And I can push to 12:30, but I am flying commercial and have a flight that I have to make" pic.twitter.com/dqE1u4Cge3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2021

Whether Kerry plans to wear a mask on the plane remains to be seen.