The company Colonial Pipeline says they were the victim of a ransomware attack recently, and the resulting pipeline shutdown has wreaked havoc on the fuel supply in well over a dozen states:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted this afternoon that the pipeline is back in operation:

On a totally related note, there’s a job opening:

Apparently the company has been searching for a cybersecurity manager since at least a month before the ransomware attack occurred.

