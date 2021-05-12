The company Colonial Pipeline says they were the victim of a ransomware attack recently, and the resulting pipeline shutdown has wreaked havoc on the fuel supply in well over a dozen states:
NEW: The ransomware group that attacked Colonial Pipeline has demanded millions in bitcoin payment, but it is looking like the pipeline company, w help from USG and private entities, has managed to retrieve much of the stolen data and will not have to pay. https://t.co/HwNQm3P5zE
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 12, 2021
A cyberattack that shut down a major U.S. pipeline Friday has induced fuel shortages across much of the Southeast and highlighted cybersecurity weaknesses in the nation’s energy infrastructure. Here's what to know.https://t.co/Hr7T4Xqr6K
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2021
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted this afternoon that the pipeline is back in operation:
We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon.
— Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) May 12, 2021
On a totally related note, there’s a job opening:
JOB OPENING: Manager Cyber Security, Colonial Pipeline. https://t.co/HpMBRHnGY7 pic.twitter.com/GaZXz1a2li
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) May 12, 2021
NEW: Colonial Pipeline announces they are looking to hire a Cyber Security Manager pic.twitter.com/GCtaqg5V7c
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2021
Apparently the company has been searching for a cybersecurity manager since at least a month before the ransomware attack occurred.
Oh wow… https://t.co/IBO5udPB2P
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 12, 2021
China is laughing at us. https://t.co/g3170Hf21J
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 12, 2021
Oh my.