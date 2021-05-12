The company Colonial Pipeline says they were the victim of a ransomware attack recently, and the resulting pipeline shutdown has wreaked havoc on the fuel supply in well over a dozen states:

NEW: The ransomware group that attacked Colonial Pipeline has demanded millions in bitcoin payment, but it is looking like the pipeline company, w help from USG and private entities, has managed to retrieve much of the stolen data and will not have to pay. https://t.co/HwNQm3P5zE — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 12, 2021

A cyberattack that shut down a major U.S. pipeline Friday has induced fuel shortages across much of the Southeast and highlighted cybersecurity weaknesses in the nation’s energy infrastructure. Here's what to know.https://t.co/Hr7T4Xqr6K — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2021

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted this afternoon that the pipeline is back in operation:

We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~5pm. More soon. — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) May 12, 2021

On a totally related note, there’s a job opening:

NEW: Colonial Pipeline announces they are looking to hire a Cyber Security Manager pic.twitter.com/GCtaqg5V7c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2021

Apparently the company has been searching for a cybersecurity manager since at least a month before the ransomware attack occurred.

China is laughing at us. https://t.co/g3170Hf21J — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 12, 2021

