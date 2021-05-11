Joe Biden’s presidential primary season invitation to people to “surge to the border” for entry into the U.S. no doubt helped bring that rhetoric to reality, but the lefty media and others then tried to spin it as border business-as-usual:

"We analyzed CBP data from 2012 to now and found no crisis or surge that can be attributed to Biden policies. The current increase fits a predictable pattern of seasonal changes combined with a backlog of demand because of 2020’s COVID border closure."https://t.co/0vPA7tP9Px — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 24, 2021

“So have Biden administration policies caused a crisis at the southern border? Evidence suggests not.” https://t.co/BMVLUrikPs — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 24, 2021

"There’s no migrant ‘surge’ at the U.S. southern border. Here’s the data. Evidence reveals the usual seasonal bump — plus some of the people who waited during the pandemic." https://t.co/JRD6nJU2jP You were played, @ThisWeekABC. pic.twitter.com/LNfE0vUloT — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 24, 2021

"The Trump administration oversaw a record in apprehensions in fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic shut the border. This year looks like the usual seasonal increase plus migrants who would have come last year, but could not." https://t.co/dRDeB7ubYh — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 25, 2021

Oh really? Does this sound like just the usual “seasonal” thing?

BREAKING: Customs & Border Protection has released new migrant apprehension numbers for April. April 2021: 178,622

April 2020: 17,106 This is a 944% increase. It is also a 63% increase from the last surge in April 2019 under Trump (109,415). @FoxNews https://t.co/JKGICDZPk0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2021

The Washington Post reports that April 2021 is the highest one month total number of migrants apprehended in 20 years. https://t.co/6IhX1bygr8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2021

Nice try, Dems and media, but it’s anything but “seasonal.”

Guys uncle Joe said there is NOT A CRISIS at the border. He’s right. It’s beyond that now. This is now a matter of national security. — 48™️ (@fadde) May 12, 2021

Its a good thing Biden said the border is closed or else it could be worse. — jayjar (@JimJarvis3) May 12, 2021

miss Trump yet? — toomanytrips (@toomanytrips1) May 12, 2021

Almost *one thousand percent* increase from last year.

Biden not only opened the border in the middle of a pandemic but he put neon signs welcoming them. https://t.co/ahjcXRNt2I — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 12, 2021

So what does a crisis look like? 🤔 https://t.co/eFtQOHNvD8 — Banapalooza (@youarenowtheman) May 12, 2021

Biden is deliberately causing the destruction of the US. https://t.co/7ReBvNxYVp — Dave Pyper (@davepyper68) May 12, 2021

The DHS director has claimed the border is “closed” and “secure,” but reality suggests those claims are a joke.