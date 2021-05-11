Joe Biden’s presidential primary season invitation to people to “surge to the border” for entry into the U.S. no doubt helped bring that rhetoric to reality, but the lefty media and others then tried to spin it as border business-as-usual:

Oh really? Does this sound like just the usual “seasonal” thing?

Nice try, Dems and media, but it’s anything but “seasonal.”

The DHS director has claimed the border is “closed” and “secure,” but reality suggests those claims are a joke.

