Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has in recent days and weeks attempted to push back on “open borders” accusations against the Biden administration by declaring the border closed and secure.

Meanwhile, in the real world:

Sitting here watching hundreds and hundreds of illegals wading across the river on TV, with no response from US Government. Great. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) May 10, 2021

Fact check: TRUE:

Talking with local & federal law enforcement here on the ground in Del Rio, TX, some weren’t happy with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ comments on Friday that the border is “closed”.

“If this is closed, I don’t want to know what open is,” one said.

Lots of frustration here. pic.twitter.com/Bb6rQgoJkP — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2021

NEW: We’ve only been here about an hour and already a large group of 46 migrants just crossed the Rio and presented themselves to local deputies here in Del Rio, TX. Several of the migrants I asked said they are coming from Venezuela, just like yesterday. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yGy0wc5kvf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2021

NEW: For the third day in a row, we just witnessed another large group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande into the US here in Del Rio, TX. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Fk68kHdUWq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021

This is the biggest group we’ve seen yet. More than 50. All of them say they are from Venezuela, just like what we’ve seen the last two days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/oF26p41XE0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021

It depends on what your definition of “closed” is.

Fox News reports on Biden's border crisis: Border Patrol is "stretched so thin" that Texas Sheriff's deputies "do the job of the federal government" pic.twitter.com/ZcbESU6APx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2021

Happy Monday! Welcome to Joe Biden's America. The cartel business is BOOMING!!! pic.twitter.com/yHrhzvOHkK — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 10, 2021

There is a humanitarian crisis on our southern border and it is getting worse every day because of Biden’s open border policies.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/NwTz6A57z0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 10, 2021

So, in regards to the DHS director’s claim:

DHS says the border is closed and under control.

The lie defector determined this is a LIE. — Wanderer (@sharrij) May 10, 2021

And guess who’s nowhere in sight…

Kamala Harris was named Border Czar 47 days ago and she still hasn't visited the border. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) May 10, 2021

And she won’t any time soon.