Director of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has in recent days and weeks attempted to push back on “open borders” accusations against the Biden administration by declaring the border closed and secure.

Meanwhile, in the real world:

Fact check: TRUE:

Trending

It depends on what your definition of “closed” is.

So, in regards to the DHS director’s claim:

And guess who’s nowhere in sight…

And she won’t any time soon.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegal immigrationJoe BidenKamala HarrisRio Grande