CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey spent four years as a vocal critic of then-President Trump, all while doing her best to help Democrats spread conspiracy theory narratives and defending Joe Biden.

Naturally all that adds up to being shown the revolving door and getting a job in the Biden administration. Yep, the Department of Justice has a new employee:

This woman is one of the worst purveyors of Russia collusion lies. Her reward is a job at Biden's DOJ. Huge failure by Barr not to hold anyone to account. Huge failure by Trump not to declassify. https://t.co/yrxLrISM2j — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 10, 2021

Because @Susan_Hennessey was one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists of the last 4 years, she wisely deleted all her of tweets at some point before this announcement. But you can still read her attempt to elevate the Steele Dossier here:https://t.co/h2gYuJQjuH https://t.co/SI291XNo7u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2021

Hennessey is a perfect exhibit for the authoritarian ethos of the liberal #Resistance since 2016. That an ex *NSA lawyer* and Brookings security state loyalist became a beloved liberal pundit, now catapulting to DOJ's national security unit, says it all:https://t.co/rN2Xf4DYJk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 10, 2021

You have got to be kidding. https://t.co/ycbEy3QKmn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

One of the most notorious very online spreaders of resistance conspiracies is now working at the DOJ. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

A hard-left conspiracy theorist is now at the DOJ, working for national security. That's fine. Everything's fine. https://t.co/eQBEu75vvz — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 10, 2021

Hennessey made the announcement on Twitter:

I'm very honored to be joining the extraordinary team at the Department of Justice in the National Security Division. Thank you for all the kind words. (And a huge thanks to the folks at WH PPO, agency WH liaisons and HRs who are working night and day to staff this government.) — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 10, 2021

And Hennessey wasn’t kidding about the “much quieter” part regarding her Twitter account, because many tweets seem to have been memory-holed:

I have responded to many of Hennessey's factually incorrect claims on the Steele Dossier, Russia Collusion, etc. over the years. Every single tweet of hers that I responded to now shows as "unavailable". Deleted. Every single one. https://t.co/mcVmTHxzHr — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 10, 2021

Congratulations for your stalwart efforts here on social media by undermining trust in government with all your Russian collusion tweets, so that you your team can win & you can get a job in government. Why did you delete those posts? — Razor (@hale_razor) May 10, 2021

Anyone get screen captures of Hennesy's insane tweets before she deleted them all? Seems like good fodder while she holds a position of authority in this administration. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 10, 2021

Just how many tweets did you delete? — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) May 10, 2021

She has deleted a ton of tweets 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PhIERxKfkN — Truth Seeker (@Amy21407287) May 10, 2021

She’s had some doozies, and tweets like these apparently made her a perfect fit for the Biden Justice Department:

Hey @Susan_Hennessey, why did you delete this along with hundreds of other Russiagate tweets? https://t.co/sGenwhZXXT pic.twitter.com/qd0d16DcQM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 10, 2021

Hi @Susan_Hennessey, why did you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/OPWGt6TqnE — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 10, 2021

Grab what you want… https://t.co/tiY0tMwLCd — Greg G (@Gwg1955) May 10, 2021