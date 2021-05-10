CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey spent four years as a vocal critic of then-President Trump, all while doing her best to help Democrats spread conspiracy theory narratives and defending Joe Biden.

Naturally all that adds up to being shown the revolving door and getting a job in the Biden administration. Yep, the Department of Justice has a new employee:

Hennessey made the announcement on Twitter:

And Hennessey wasn’t kidding about the “much quieter” part regarding her Twitter account, because many tweets seem to have been memory-holed:

She’s had some doozies, and tweets like these apparently made her a perfect fit for the Biden Justice Department:

