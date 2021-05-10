Today President Biden make some remarks about the economy, and this was among the claims that were made:

And Jen Psaki basically said the same thing at today’s briefing:

So if you’re keeping score at home, the Biden administration had to develop a policy to prevent something they said wasn’t happening:

Well look at that…

There seems to be a bit of a backpedal happening:

Could be! But as usual, the Biden administration would rather you believe them instead of your lying eyes.

And worse yet, Biden offered this reason why workers would return to the jobs they had until Democrat shutdowns hammered small businesses:

So Democrats shut down businesses, resulting in people getting laid off, then fired up the printing press to send out the unconditional unemployment checks and now Biden’s blaming business owners for not paying enough? That sounds about right.

