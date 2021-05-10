Today President Biden make some remarks about the economy, and this was among the claims that were made:

Biden: “There’s been a lot of discussion since Friday report that people are being paid to stay home rather than go to work. We don’t see much evidence of that." pic.twitter.com/c5vN04bNgZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 10, 2021

And Jen Psaki basically said the same thing at today’s briefing:

Peter Doocy battles Jen Psaki over whether the Biden administration's massive unemployment benefits is disincentivizing people from wanting to return to work. Psaki disagrees, citing the lack of "livable, working wage" in jobs, schools being closed, and expensive child care. pic.twitter.com/vOEomgMwC9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2021

So if you’re keeping score at home, the Biden administration had to develop a policy to prevent something they said wasn’t happening:

Rapid-fire shot/chaser. This unemployment "paying people to stay home" notion is just a right wing talking point, but … we have a new policy to address it anyway. pic.twitter.com/QDWphvItNW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2021

Well look at that…

.@POTUS: "We're going to make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits." Full speech here: https://t.co/zOJnXufl9Y pic.twitter.com/4B9lKPJWxY — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2021

There seems to be a bit of a backpedal happening:

guessing the internal polling on federal unemployment benefits after friday’s jobs report wasn’t great https://t.co/zOJK6voxpd — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 10, 2021

Could be! But as usual, the Biden administration would rather you believe them instead of your lying eyes.

Other than, y'know, the evidence of that. https://t.co/knJ1Vq05LY — Stop scolding me, I'm vaccinated (@jtLOL) May 10, 2021

Kinda hard to see what you refuse to look at.#JustSaying — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) May 10, 2021

There's plenty of evidence of exactly that, sophistry notwithstanding. https://t.co/V7bTHm2u0J — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 10, 2021

Dear @JoeBiden – You should try going to a restaurant sometime. Or just ask @jimgeraghty to point you to the evidence https://t.co/DT9Au3DBTu you say you haven’t seen. 🙄 https://t.co/NTKFT7SEnb — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) May 10, 2021

And worse yet, Biden offered this reason why workers would return to the jobs they had until Democrat shutdowns hammered small businesses:

President Biden: "People will come back to work if they're paid a decent wage." pic.twitter.com/0ouxzYJLa2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 10, 2021

So Democrats shut down businesses, resulting in people getting laid off, then fired up the printing press to send out the unconditional unemployment checks and now Biden’s blaming business owners for not paying enough? That sounds about right.