As you’re well aware, the price of gas at the pump has risen considerably, and probably will continue to do so:

The national average price of gas has risen ⬆️ for the second straight week… and experts are saying that trend could continue. What you can expect to come next including a possible $3+ national average on today’s blog. https://t.co/pld8YTcvVe — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 3, 2021

To help with the White House spin, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm offered a theory for why gas prices are rising. This comes with a beverage warning:

Quite the interview with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm w @jaketapper on CNN — she seemed to suggest that gas prices were high and rising because the virus isn’t yet fully under control. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 7, 2021

Sometimes there are just no words. Well, there are some words — none of them good for Granholm:

I was told the person who appointed her was going to "shut down the virus, not the economy". https://t.co/9RwUmDoeIe — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) May 7, 2021

And now the virus is going to be the Biden admin’s excuse for anything and everything that is actually the result of their disastrous policies.

Or it could be due to Biden cancelling Keystone and all new oil drilling leases, and being anti oil and gas like he's always been. Just putting that out there. — Mr. Fabulist (@MisterFabulist) May 8, 2021

It’s amazing that all these Biden officials know that CNN has the dumbest viewers on the planet https://t.co/B2WhCbCT7d — Conservative (@CalumetCoRepub) May 8, 2021

Then shouldn’t gas prices have been though the roof in December? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) May 8, 2021

Right? If the virus is a reason gas prices are rising, maybe Granholm could explain why her economic theory didn’t apply last year.

Might as well appoint Joy Behar Energy Secretary. https://t.co/BgMyf0oWvV — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) May 8, 2021

The country’s in the very best of hands! https://t.co/zv7ZtdK6fg — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) May 8, 2021

Actual video. How do people like this get jobs like this? https://t.co/JX0bW7JS1U — Spain Grain (@spain_grain) May 8, 2021

She’s worse as Energy Secretary than she was as #MIGov. Which is really saying something. https://t.co/mqt7Scz0iL — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 8, 2021

It really is.