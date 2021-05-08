As you’re well aware, the price of gas at the pump has risen considerably, and probably will continue to do so:

To help with the White House spin, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm offered a theory for why gas prices are rising. This comes with a beverage warning:

Sometimes there are just no words. Well, there are some words — none of them good for Granholm:

And now the virus is going to be the Biden admin’s excuse for anything and everything that is actually the result of their disastrous policies.

Right? If the virus is a reason gas prices are rising, maybe Granholm could explain why her economic theory didn’t apply last year.

It really is.

