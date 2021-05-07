Today President Biden did his best to try and spin the abysmal April jobs report, and he dismissed what he’d heard in the morning from commentators that the report is a disappointment. However, Nancy Pelosi has a different view:

Biden: listening to commentators this morning "you might think we should be disappointed.” Pelosi: "The disappointing April jobs report” … — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 7, 2021

Here’s Biden earlier today:

“Listening to commentators today, as I was getting dressed, you might think that we should be disappointed…” Biden says with a chuckle, but says that report should actually be seen as encouraging — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 7, 2021

And Pelosi:

PELOSI: "The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent need to pass President Biden’s American Jobs and Families Plans." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 7, 2021

So much for working off the same page!

Lol someone didnt get the talking points this morning https://t.co/QH8W1KgLGO — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) May 7, 2021

Clearly the White House and Dems didn’t expect the report to be quite as bad as it was, but that isn’t stopping them from trying to use it as evidence more money needs to be spent.