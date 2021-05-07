Today President Biden did his best to try and spin the abysmal April jobs report, and he dismissed what he’d heard in the morning from commentators that the report is a disappointment. However, Nancy Pelosi has a different view:

Here’s Biden earlier today:

And Pelosi:

So much for working off the same page!

Clearly the White House and Dems didn’t expect the report to be quite as bad as it was, but that isn’t stopping them from trying to use it as evidence more money needs to be spent.

