A retweet from White House chief of staff Ronald Klain after the April jobs report was released speaks volumes about the mindset of the Democrats in the White House:

We already know that the White House and Nancy Pelosi see the jobs report as a reason to double down on spending (what could possibly go wrong?).

There’s that definition of insanity again!

And just wait until the inflation fully kicks in.

Tags: jobs reportJoe BidenRonald Klain