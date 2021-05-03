As we told you earlier, CNN got more of their slobber all over President Biden while hailing this administration for their “wartime effort” with vaccines:

People then alerted CNN as to which president actually got that effort off and running, and Drew Holden tweeted a CNN shot and chaser that shows there’s no level of pro-Dem hackery CNN won’t rise to:

CNN couldn’t make it any more obvious. And remember this one from last September?

Well done, CNN. *Eye roll*

