As we told you earlier, CNN got more of their slobber all over President Biden while hailing this administration for their “wartime effort” with vaccines:

The urgent, wartime effort by President Biden and his top advisers to get millions of vaccines in the arms of Americans has allowed the US to go from having one of the worst Covid responses in the world to being a global leader in vaccinationshttps://t.co/jId1gfffQ6 — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2021

People then alerted CNN as to which president actually got that effort off and running, and Drew Holden tweeted a CNN shot and chaser that shows there’s no level of pro-Dem hackery CNN won’t rise to:

CNN couldn’t make it any more obvious. And remember this one from last September?

President Trump says every American can get a coronavirus vaccine by April, but health experts say that's not likely https://t.co/hSfVuAjkyX pic.twitter.com/LudJkFCSTn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 19, 2020

Well done, CNN. *Eye roll*