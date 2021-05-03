Earlier today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement that might make more fear-mongering Grim Reapers pop up around the state:

Florida governor DeSantis suspends all Covid restrictions: 'We are no longer in a state of emergency' https://t.co/o7UlFbPLiX — CNBC (@CNBC) May 3, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an EO today suspending *all* COVID emergency orders. He's also signing bill to limit localized "emergency orders," which are a direct violation of individual liberty, and he's permanently banning COVID-19 vaccine passports. Name a better governor. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 3, 2021

Buck Sexton hopes the Republican Party has been paying attention:

DeSantis showing the GOP leadership that it’s possible for them to stop being a feckless wimp who’s terrified of Fauciite lunatics https://t.co/tqaJMBFW6v — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 3, 2021

Bingo!

He’s basically the only one fighting for us. We won’t forget it. 🥲 — Shay (@_shayde2) May 3, 2021