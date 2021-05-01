This week, fully vaccinated President Biden said that he still wears a mask indoors and outdoors (most of the time) because it’s a “patriotic duty.” But it looks like others in DC won’t be forced into Biden-style “patriotism”… as long as they’re vaccinated:

It’s nice that Mayor Bowser is starting to allow regular people to act the way many mandate-happy hypocritical Democrat shutdown proponents have been behaving the whole time.

Right?

Don’t expect the theater from the White House or many in Congress to end any time soon.

Apparently that rule only applies to ID for voting.

