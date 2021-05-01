This week, fully vaccinated President Biden said that he still wears a mask indoors and outdoors (most of the time) because it’s a “patriotic duty.” But it looks like others in DC won’t be forced into Biden-style “patriotism”… as long as they’re vaccinated:

Big move overnight: DC appears to drop indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated. They can require folks to show their vaccine card as proof but Mayors new edict says “masks OR fully vaccinated” for indoor. pic.twitter.com/0NqIAxq7GX — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) May 1, 2021

Washington, DC will no longer require masks be worn indoors if you’re vaccinated https://t.co/CMA8PT21g0 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 1, 2021

It’s nice that Mayor Bowser is starting to allow regular people to act the way many mandate-happy hypocritical Democrat shutdown proponents have been behaving the whole time.

Whoa whoever expected DC to symbolize liberty again https://t.co/2NtDfEizqC — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 1, 2021

Right?

Somebody finally pulled their head out of their ass, and figured out they were sending the message that the vaccines don't really work and there is no benefit to getting them? — Gaius Julius Caesar, PhD (@Gaius_Ju_Caesar) May 1, 2021

This is a blow to the control freaks. Good move. https://t.co/ezHit2a1KL — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 1, 2021

brb burning all my masks https://t.co/5dE1Ajo2hv — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) May 1, 2021

Hey @SpeakerPelosi, will you follow suit in the House of Representatives? https://t.co/XoPdJRQvri — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) May 1, 2021

Don’t expect the theater from the White House or many in Congress to end any time soon.

Soooo…DC…which is mostly black….is requiring ID? Sounds muy racist. https://t.co/GTunh4exhP — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 1, 2021

Apparently that rule only applies to ID for voting.