The coronavirus spike in India continues, and now it’s being reported that the Biden administration is taking the following action:

NBC News: White House to ban most US flights to & from India — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 30, 2021

News — A White House official tells CNN that on the advice of the CDC, the Biden administration will restrict travel from India starting May 4. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2021

This does not apply to American citizens, and travel restrictions (like a negative Covid test before getting on the plane) are still in place. It also doesn’t apply to humanitarian workers. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 30, 2021

It’s highly unlikely Democrats will react the way they did last year:

A year ago, Biden called this sort of thing xenophobia. https://t.co/8A3CLObsKg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 30, 2021

I was told travel bans were racist…. https://t.co/ijn0SH1Ho9 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) April 30, 2021

Didn’t Biden, Harris and many others call Trump xenophobic for doing this with China last year? https://t.co/dhQ8ao7Wuf — Imminent Rueage (@docmcbride) April 30, 2021

I remember when this type of stuff was racist. https://t.co/Kocw5hbseV — Seth Root (@SethRoot1) April 30, 2021

Sounds like xenophobia https://t.co/KGeE4e6tmP — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 30, 2021

Democrats spend all of 2020 telling me this was racist and xenophobic… https://t.co/H9WmxqcLNI — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) April 30, 2021

Dems called Trump every name in the book when he restricted travel https://t.co/m0PuslBMW6 — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 30, 2021

Last year we were told that travel restrictions from other countries were xenophobic and not adhering to the “science”:

Wow, a lot changed in about a year:

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

But that was back when merely rhetoric was all Biden had to do.

Wow! Why not call it what it is; a Hindu ban! It's 'cause they're brown, isn't it? Why didn't Biden ban travel from the UK? They had their own variant, no? I think we know the answer. Dog Whistles! Dog Whistles everywhere! Hang on, I have a bunch of memes to make. brb https://t.co/tr0I1j21w0 — Cranky "Wild West Pimp" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 30, 2021

Apparently if you are a lib banning flights from China is xenophobia and banning flights from India is just common sense. Because consistency is for uncool people. https://t.co/YSD3XFr5u6 — Burnt-Out Case (@BurntOutCase) April 30, 2021

This DISASTER of an administration either copies what Trump did that worked and take the credit……OR, they completely reverse what was working and then wonder why chaos ensues, ie. The Border https://t.co/z153kkMo0u — Jake Dakota is infrastructure (@jakedakota11) April 30, 2021

We need to lead the way with science — not Joe Biden's record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. https://t.co/DHaet5lZ3o — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 30, 2021