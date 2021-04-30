President Biden was interviewed on The Today Show, and if any honest fack-checkers were on the job the Pinocchios would have been flying.

Biden was again asked if what’s happening at the border is a crisis, and he sidestepped that while also blaming — you guessed it — former President Trump:

So… Trump didn’t properly plan for the huge mess his successor was about to make?

“Crazy” and then some.

Here’s one such example from a Democrat presidential debate featuring Biden basically sending out the invitations:

The Biden administration sure would prefer that everybody forget that ever happened.

Remember Democrats protesting companies that were providing furniture/beds for people detained at the border? Biden sure hopes nobody does:

Good thing for this administration so many MSM “fact-checkers” have decided to take some extra vacation days since Trump left office.

