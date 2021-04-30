President Biden was interviewed on The Today Show, and if any honest fack-checkers were on the job the Pinocchios would have been flying.

Biden was again asked if what’s happening at the border is a crisis, and he sidestepped that while also blaming — you guessed it — former President Trump:

Biden blames Trump for crisis at the border: “They didn’t have beds,” “they didn’t plan for the overflow” pic.twitter.com/ATgG6KuBlN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

So… Trump didn’t properly plan for the huge mess his successor was about to make?

That’s possibly the craziest blame game I’ve ever heard. — thats_so_smith (@Thats_So_Smith) April 30, 2021

“Crazy” and then some.

“They didn’t plan for me to signal that the gates were wide open…” https://t.co/lETMI6ebVe — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) April 30, 2021

Just a blatant example of how dishonest this man is — LizRoddy222 (@Roddy222) April 30, 2021

Overflow directly caused by Biden’s rhetoric. — Russell Michaels (@TGBED8v8) April 30, 2021

They didn’t need to plan for an overflow because they had good policy in place to limit the influx. You told any and all to just come. You created the overflow. https://t.co/w9z7aE5d0a — America is not a racist country (@dinger05) April 30, 2021

Here’s one such example from a Democrat presidential debate featuring Biden basically sending out the invitations:

FLASHBACK: Biden during the campaign: “I would in fact make sure we immediately surge to the border all those people are seeking asylum.” “You should come.” “Come to the United States”. “And those who come seeking asylum, we should immediately have the capacity to absorb them.” pic.twitter.com/XjUxf1FmiO — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 29, 2021

The Biden administration sure would prefer that everybody forget that ever happened.

Biden won’t own his failures. Just talk to those who live in those border states on how they feel about Biden. Its not pretty. https://t.co/dAlMhVjVwH — Bridget the “Little General” (@Bridget07041969) April 30, 2021

Aside from Biden repeating the lie about the border surge being a normal seasonal surge (hello @GlennKesslerWP), if the number of illegals flowing into the country were normal, why would there not be enough beds? Because he's lying. https://t.co/Sjl20A5Ak0 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 30, 2021

Biden erases all of Trump's EO then blames Trump for the illegal alien invasion. Not believable. Biden is underwater on immigration. https://t.co/xdeTZ2SZLp — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) April 30, 2021

Absolute B.S. Biden pulled a 180 on immigration that blew up in his face. That's not Trump's fault. https://t.co/C4GqYBMIjL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 30, 2021

Remember Democrats protesting companies that were providing furniture/beds for people detained at the border? Biden sure hopes nobody does:

Wayfair workers walk out to protest company's furniture sale to migrant detention center

https://t.co/WFfo0nWJ7a https://t.co/IyTwCIVP8f — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) April 30, 2021

Deplorable: AOC Endorses Boycott to Deprive Kids of Beds Days After Complaining About Sleeping Conditions at the Border https://t.co/DJAF4b1D5x https://t.co/IyTwCIVP8f — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) April 30, 2021

Good thing for this administration so many MSM “fact-checkers” have decided to take some extra vacation days since Trump left office.