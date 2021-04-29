President Biden’s speech last night was billed as an address to a joint session of Congress instead of the usual State of the Union. Whatever you want to call it, don’t call it a ratings bonanza:

JUST IN – Ratings are in: 11.6 million people watched Biden's speech last night. 48 million people watched Trump's first State Of The Union address. Trump's lowest was at 37 million. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 29, 2021

And according to CBS News, 85 percent of those viewers gave Biden’s speech a thumbs-up.

You’d think the guy who got the most votes EVER in the history of voting would have better ratings… Huh. https://t.co/rrMhMmxuke — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2021

Apparently not many people cared to tune in and watch the Most Popular President in U.S. History (or something).

Most votes received in history though. 🤡 — Travis Boyer (@cajunboss89) April 29, 2021

Can you IMAGINE the T-Tweets? https://t.co/vNrgLnjoAY — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) April 29, 2021

Most popular President of all time. Lmfao https://t.co/68GtlCHv7Z — Vernon (@ReduxVernon) April 29, 2021

Naturally, those numbers on viewership for Biden’s speech could change:

Yes, but what about Biden's mail-in viewers? https://t.co/4d69YBQdxq — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 29, 2021

Give it time. They have to count all the ratings before we get the final numbers in. We'll wake up tomorrow morning and find they have indeed found the correct ratings. https://t.co/hQALQrSuuJ pic.twitter.com/6W7c8JAbGG — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 29, 2021

There’s a positive sign though for the Biden administration:

On the bright side, Biden beat the lowest-rated Oscars viewing of all time by 2 million 🤷‍♂️ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 29, 2021

11.6M… Biden’s speech just edged out the Oscars! https://t.co/46WqO4L3Od — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 29, 2021

Well, the most powerful man in the world at least beat the #Oscars — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 29, 2021

It would have been difficult NOT to.