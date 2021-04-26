The Daily Mail reported that last night’s Academy Awards show has been dubbed the “wokest ever”:

Film fans have blasted this year’s Oscars ceremony as the ‘wokest ever’ after a string of virtue-signalling speeches by stars – before Anthony Hopkins was attacked for winning the best actor award above Chadwick Boseman.

Award host Regina King had kicked off the night by hailing the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, director Travon Free showed off a jacket emblazoned with the named of black people killed by police on the red carpet and Mia Neal then spoke about ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ for trans and minority ethnic people in her acceptance speech for best hair and makeup.

And the woke lectures are certainly reflected in the ratings:

Womp womp! What a shame.

Way to go, Hollywood lefties!

