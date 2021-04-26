The Daily Mail reported that last night’s Academy Awards show has been dubbed the “wokest ever”:

Film fans have blasted this year’s Oscars ceremony as the ‘wokest ever’ after a string of virtue-signalling speeches by stars – before Anthony Hopkins was attacked for winning the best actor award above Chadwick Boseman. Award host Regina King had kicked off the night by hailing the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, director Travon Free showed off a jacket emblazoned with the named of black people killed by police on the red carpet and Mia Neal then spoke about ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ for trans and minority ethnic people in her acceptance speech for best hair and makeup.

And the woke lectures are certainly reflected in the ratings:

Oscars hits an all-time LOW: Average of 9.85million viewers tuned in to Academy Awards – down 58% on last year https://t.co/igGYlNEGq3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 26, 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards tried to cover for a lost year in film with a lot of intrigue, but none of that could save the Oscars from turning in the lowest-rated telecast in the show's history. Here’s my story the Oscars record low ratings. https://t.co/RtmNQuK0pJ — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 26, 2021

How’s all that incessant, insufferable woke, depressing lecturing via film, interviews, social media & at the actual, awful awards show going, Hollywood?

Oscars Ratings Plummet by 58 Percent in overall, down 64% in younger audience https://t.co/fwSJba18g1 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 26, 2021

The TV ratings for the Oscars hit another all-time record low Sunday night, and are down more than 58% from the previous record low in 2020. People have quit on award shows. We're tired of being lectured my millionaires. We'll stick to college football and loving America. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2021

