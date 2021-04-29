The cheers from Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) over President Biden’s address to about 200 members of Congress last night are continuing, and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel is among those who liked what they saw and heard:

Finally, a reboot worth watching. pic.twitter.com/yN8dueI9r3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 29, 2021

Just like with the mainstream media, the “truth to power” late-night comedians are enjoying their vacation that started back in January.

Anyone remember when Jimmy Kimmel did comedy instead of sucking up to Democrats? https://t.co/IT8UGlITRv — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) April 29, 2021

Well, maybe he has to…

the krassenstein-style cringe makes sense when you realize it's the levy kimmel has to pay to avoid getting canceled for the Man Show. https://t.co/IaSCsO8j1y — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 29, 2021

Could be!

'Republicans bad, Democrats good' is the level of comedy Kimmel’s currently capable of https://t.co/s17x5yn5aF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2021

Imagine your job depending on you pretending to be excited about Joe Biden. https://t.co/dSbkdfAdH9 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 29, 2021

ABC: We make a late-night show for Democrats. The rest of you? Go away. https://t.co/rA7DefkOrB — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 29, 2021

I think this tweet says more than was intended about the federal government. https://t.co/za4GWsygaT — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 29, 2021

edgy satire, fearless comedy https://t.co/WVQJA3q0xd — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 29, 2021

Progressive comedians being simps for power will never not depress me — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 29, 2021

This brave new world of edgy, challenge to power comedy is inspiring as all hell. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 29, 2021

Kimmel saves the “jokes” for Republicans and the Trump administration.

***

