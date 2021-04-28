Just when you thought New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disastrous Covid-19 actions couldn’t possibly look worse, a new report from the New York Times shows just how far the governor’s office went to avoid the truth getting out while Cuomo was prepping a book on what an awesome job he did leading his state through the crisis:

Not surprisingly, “the actions coincided with the period in which Mr. Cuomo was pitching and then writing a book on the pandemic.” Also he was accepting an Emmy Award — all while trying to keep the truth smothered.

Trending

Yep, Cuomo reportedly leads the calls because Biden doesn’t join them, and Harris rarely does.

Remember when Gov. Cuomo received high praise from Dr. Fauci?

Yeah, how’d that work out.

Obligatory:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19nursing home scandal