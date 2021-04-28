Just when you thought New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s disastrous Covid-19 actions couldn’t possibly look worse, a new report from the New York Times shows just how far the governor’s office went to avoid the truth getting out while Cuomo was prepping a book on what an awesome job he did leading his state through the crisis:

🚨Breaking from the NY Times: The Cuomo nursing homes scandal and cover-up was worse than known. pic.twitter.com/nsGLY0oKUm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 28, 2021

🚨NYT: The effort by Cuomo’s office to obscure the pandemic death toll in nursing homes was far greater than previously known, with aides repeatedly overruling health officials over a span of at least 5 months.

By @jdavidgoodman @jessemckinley @dannyhakimhttps://t.co/1Wj4E44X22 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) April 28, 2021

Not surprisingly, “the actions coincided with the period in which Mr. Cuomo was pitching and then writing a book on the pandemic.” Also he was accepting an Emmy Award — all while trying to keep the truth smothered.

Andrew Cuomo leads the calls for the Biden administration's covid task force calls. Let that sink in. A governor who criminally covered up deaths in his state is heading that. As an aside it seems that Cuomo actually did what #blueanon accuses DeSantis of doing. https://t.co/1Bn3g8bq1F — District AI (@districtai) April 28, 2021

Yep, Cuomo reportedly leads the calls because Biden doesn’t join them, and Harris rarely does.

I can clearly see why Biden and Harris are skipping the Governors' COVID meetings and leaving the meetings' leadership in the capable hands of NY Governor Cuomo. All of us (not in nursing homes) should feel much safer. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 28, 2021

Don't forget to mention that TO THIS DAY he is effectively the head of Biden's COVID task force — Andrew Jefferys (@andrewjefferys) April 28, 2021

DOJ got no time for that, too busy pulling pots and pans out of Giuliani's kitchen cabinets. https://t.co/y5Z1IjlwLc — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 28, 2021

Looking forward to those who claimed FL was lying about the numbers (with no evidence) speak out at least as loudly over this. https://t.co/2ygmU1wKz0 — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) April 28, 2021

How much worse do the facts surrounding Cuomo’s nursing home scandal have to get before he’s held accountable? I hold out little hope. The system always finds a way to protect their own. https://t.co/zIhCgT7G4n — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) April 28, 2021

Remember when Gov. Cuomo received high praise from Dr. Fauci?

Gov Cuomo and New Yorkers earn high praise from Dr Fauci –> Keep it up, NY! Fauci holds up New York as model for fighting coronavirus — ‘They did it correctly’ https://t.co/zJlAhCpUue — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) July 18, 2020

Yeah, how’d that work out.

Obligatory: