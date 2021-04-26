Everybody knows how Joe Biden campaigned on being the candidate who could “shut down the virus and not the economy” while mocking Trump’s supposed lack of leadership on the Covid-19 pandemic. As it turns out that rhetoric was, not surprisingly, empty:

And because Biden never calls in, and Harris rarely does apparently, guess who leads the governors’ calls:

Andrew Cuomo? We’d laugh if that wasn’t so gross.

As for Biden not calling in, he’s lucky the media’s in his pocket:

Just imagine.

