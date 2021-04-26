Everybody knows how Joe Biden campaigned on being the candidate who could “shut down the virus and not the economy” while mocking Trump’s supposed lack of leadership on the Covid-19 pandemic. As it turns out that rhetoric was, not surprisingly, empty:

New: Governors Complain That Biden, VP Skip Weekly COVID Calls https://t.co/ZnPHKenTw3 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 26, 2021

And because Biden never calls in, and Harris rarely does apparently, guess who leads the governors’ calls:

This report says Biden has participated in zero weekly COVID planning/coordination calls with governors. Those meetings are now led by…Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/GQoPWeNUwu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 26, 2021

Andrew Cuomo? We’d laugh if that wasn’t so gross.

The guy leading the calls was stripped of emergency Covid powers by his own state. https://t.co/JDxVzKUIqm — Frank E (@Justli10up) April 26, 2021

so the gov with the worst record on COVID is leading the WH COVID calls? …OK. — Sara Laughlin (@sarafeed) April 26, 2021

Killed thousands, stripped of emergency Covid powers by his own state, and leads the weekly Covid calls for the governors. This is a disgrace to say the least. https://t.co/cpMIA3UUq0 — Plenilune (@Plenilune1973) April 26, 2021

Beyond parody — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) April 26, 2021

WUT. Lets note that this means that DONALD J. TRUMP was more competent on the COVID planning task force than Biden and Harris. SMDH. We are an insanely stupid nation. https://t.co/eHtid3WQhB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 26, 2021

As for Biden not calling in, he’s lucky the media’s in his pocket:

This would be a five alarm fire to our media a year ago. And yet… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2021

Just imagine.