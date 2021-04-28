Earlier today, federal investigators raided the New York City apartment and office of Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani:

Federal investigators in Manhattan searched Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office and seized his electronic devices. Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president. https://t.co/aiDt112Zln — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 28, 2021

Federal investigators searched the New York City apartment of Rudy Giuliani, the city’s former mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, pursuant to a search warrant, Giuliani’s lawyer said https://t.co/oRcnN7x7qZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 28, 2021

Jen Psaki was asked if the Biden White House had anything to do with it, and the White House press secretary offered some assurances:

Psaki: “I can assure you” the Biden DoJ raiding Giuliani occurred “in an independent manner” pic.twitter.com/aZ8gh4x9Cf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2021

As hard as it might be to believe, not everybody is assured:

Less than 0% chance of being true pic.twitter.com/Oal7oVCURW — Bones (@BBones99) April 28, 2021

Joe Biden has an enemies list and now people are being raided. https://t.co/RqInvFlX9y — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 28, 2021

Hahahahahahahaha — robô da nasa (@palhacitah) April 28, 2021

For some reason I doubt that https://t.co/MnKLnsfihH — Rprobus (@beckettcmn) April 28, 2021

Stay tuned…