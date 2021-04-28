Earlier today, federal investigators raided the New York City apartment and office of Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani:

Jen Psaki was asked if the Biden White House had anything to do with it, and the White House press secretary offered some assurances:

Trending

As hard as it might be to believe, not everybody is assured:

Stay tuned…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DoJJen PsakiJoe BidenJustice DepartmentMerrick GarlandRudy Giuliani