The president delivered an address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, and by Biden’s standards the crowd allowed in was huge — about 200 people. Naturally, everybody in attendance was masked, with the exception of Biden as he spoke.

During his speech, Biden announced that VP Kamala Harris would be put in charge of implementing his jobs plan. Yes, that’s the same Kamala Harris that Biden put in charge of border issues who has yet to even visit the border:

It’s just laughable:

We’re sure Harris will perform at least as well on jobs as she has on what’s happening at the border.

Fact check: TRUE.

Also true.

Tags: illegal immigrationJobs planJoe BidenKamala HarrisU.S. economy