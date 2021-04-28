The president delivered an address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, and by Biden’s standards the crowd allowed in was huge — about 200 people. Naturally, everybody in attendance was masked, with the exception of Biden as he spoke.

During his speech, Biden announced that VP Kamala Harris would be put in charge of implementing his jobs plan. Yes, that’s the same Kamala Harris that Biden put in charge of border issues who has yet to even visit the border:

Joe Biden says he's putting Kamala Harris in charge of part of his jobs plan "because I know it will get done." He put Harris in charge of the ongoing border crisis, and Harris hasn't visited the border once. #JointAddress #BidenAddress pic.twitter.com/e49Srt1Aa3 — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 29, 2021

It’s just laughable:

He just said he’s asking the VP to lead the jobs initiative because he know ‘it will get done’. What happened to her working on the southern border, Joe? She didn’t get that done. #JointSession — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2021

We’re sure Harris will perform at least as well on jobs as she has on what’s happening at the border.

Someone's gotta help her pad her resumé. — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) April 29, 2021

So far the only jobs Biden has created during this speech are for Kamala and Jill Biden. — James T Harris (@JamesTHarris) April 29, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

Hunter has a new teaching job! — Betsy Raasch (@BetsyRaasch) April 29, 2021

Also true.