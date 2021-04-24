It’s “all aboard the progressive propaganda train” with this video from Nickelodeon, and they might get a thank-you letter from lefties with a vested interest in pushing the narrative. Also, the video wouldn’t be complete without a cameo appearance from Greta Thunberg:

It’s worth noting that Nickelodeon’s tweet doesn’t allow replies — maybe they would consider blowback to be environmentally racist:

Trending

However, people have been quote-tweeting their displeasure with yet another outlet allowing itself to be used to push leftist propaganda:


null

Here’s a more important assignment for parents and their kids:

Bingo!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: environmental racismNickelodeon