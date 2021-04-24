It’s “all aboard the progressive propaganda train” with this video from Nickelodeon, and they might get a thank-you letter from lefties with a vested interest in pushing the narrative. Also, the video wouldn’t be complete without a cameo appearance from Greta Thunberg:

It’s worth noting that Nickelodeon’s tweet doesn’t allow replies — maybe they would consider blowback to be environmentally racist:

Turn on replies you cowards https://t.co/gybKQYJJoN — Agent Groyper (@AgentGroyper) April 23, 2021

Note they cut off the ability to reply https://t.co/IAE0MZwN8e — AltNewsMedia 🌍 (@AltNewsMedia) April 23, 2021

However, people have been quote-tweeting their displeasure with yet another outlet allowing itself to be used to push leftist propaganda:

If you have kids that still watch Nickelodeon, turn it off. They run the racial and lefty bs all the time. Aimed right at your kids. https://t.co/G8sgSqZMwS — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 24, 2021





honestly, what’s the market for this? it’s a children’s cartoon show. nothing is sacred. https://t.co/qJ7P8bu53a — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 23, 2021

What’s a race war if they don’t try and get kids to participate? The left = Nazis https://t.co/QdkFA4T0iX — DC Capital 🎤🇺🇸 (@DCtheCapital) April 23, 2021

So glad my kids are too old for Nickelodeon https://t.co/LetgXstpXL — Mindy (@just_mindy) April 24, 2021

Nickelodeon has become pure pandering cringe. And their #NickNews is terrible without original host Linda Ellerbee. https://t.co/PFL6yHb2Ih — Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) April 23, 2021

I remember when Nickelodeon didn't indoctrinate our kids. https://t.co/IUU9pBmgDd — KrabbyPatty_Elg1983 (@KElg1983) April 24, 2021

Here’s a more important assignment for parents and their kids:

Learn the meaning of State propaganda and social control. https://t.co/qRp604GKMQ — Hand Of Glory (@Hand_of_Glory_) April 23, 2021

Bingo!