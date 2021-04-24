It’s “all aboard the progressive propaganda train” with this video from Nickelodeon, and they might get a thank-you letter from lefties with a vested interest in pushing the narrative. Also, the video wouldn’t be complete without a cameo appearance from Greta Thunberg:
learn the meaning of environmental racism #NickNews pic.twitter.com/pGmqCGmakE
It’s worth noting that Nickelodeon’s tweet doesn’t allow replies — maybe they would consider blowback to be environmentally racist:
You're cowards, @Nickelodeon https://t.co/B7sA03nGnQ pic.twitter.com/jxeCpvwQg9
Turn on replies you cowards https://t.co/gybKQYJJoN
Note they cut off the ability to reply https://t.co/IAE0MZwN8e
However, people have been quote-tweeting their displeasure with yet another outlet allowing itself to be used to push leftist propaganda:
If you have kids that still watch Nickelodeon, turn it off. They run the racial and lefty bs all the time. Aimed right at your kids. https://t.co/G8sgSqZMwS
honestly, what’s the market for this? it’s a children’s cartoon show. nothing is sacred. https://t.co/qJ7P8bu53a
What’s a race war if they don’t try and get kids to participate?
The left = Nazis https://t.co/QdkFA4T0iX
So glad my kids are too old for Nickelodeon https://t.co/LetgXstpXL
Nickelodeon has become pure pandering cringe.
And their #NickNews is terrible without original host Linda Ellerbee. https://t.co/PFL6yHb2Ih
I remember when Nickelodeon didn't indoctrinate our kids. https://t.co/IUU9pBmgDd
THIS is environmental racism @Nickelodeon 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/u3sFfKmRjS pic.twitter.com/DJb0nDnSgc
Here’s a more important assignment for parents and their kids:
Learn the meaning of State propaganda and social control. https://t.co/qRp604GKMQ
Bingo!