Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki promised snacks for the press corps the following day:

And today, Psaki delivered on that promise:

Jen Psaki announces as she's leaving press briefing that her mother-in-law provided homemade chocolate chip cookies for everyone. "Thank you!!!!" the journalists shouted in unison. (How refreshing) — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) April 23, 2021

Jen Psaki has an aide pass out cookies to the press: “My mother in law made homemade chocolate cookies for you guys.” pic.twitter.com/KTnXRPkRZv — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 23, 2021

Jen Psaki brought homemade cookies for the White House reporters pic.twitter.com/dIcIsiePHt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2021

A few years ago the WH press wasn’t quite as executed:

But when @SarahHuckabee offered pie, didn't a member of the White House Press Corps suggest it might be poisoned? What a brave new world of journalism we've entered. https://t.co/ziMf8rrIG0 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 23, 2021

And imagine all the “how many reporters will this kill from Covid” takes if a Trump spox walked around the room handing out cookies.

"Thank you! Awwwww!" embarrassing — deronijabroni (@deronijabroni) April 23, 2021

Sharing food in the age of Covid (and not wearing gloves while doing so) will certainly get a classic Tisk-Tisk tweet from @jonkarl, right? https://t.co/I2rNgcbgUL — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) April 23, 2021

It's amazing I have eyeballs left, they've so often rolled outside of my head. https://t.co/SnSseqRz5X — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 23, 2021

CAPITAL

J

JOURNALISM https://t.co/dXkEYOHzde — Running Out of Talent (@eddydsays) April 23, 2021

Who doesn't love a cozy relationship between politicians and those that are supposed to speak truth to power? https://t.co/rtjm4x6F2R — COVID is a Political Arrogance Crisis (@def_demo) April 23, 2021

At least the WH firefighter reporters have had their snack for the day.