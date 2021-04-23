Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki promised snacks for the press corps the following day:
Snacks pic.twitter.com/d1CRxXlu1D
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 22, 2021
And today, Psaki delivered on that promise:
Jen Psaki announces as she's leaving press briefing that her mother-in-law provided homemade chocolate chip cookies for everyone. "Thank you!!!!" the journalists shouted in unison. (How refreshing)
— Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) April 23, 2021
Jen Psaki has an aide pass out cookies to the press: “My mother in law made homemade chocolate cookies for you guys.” pic.twitter.com/KTnXRPkRZv
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 23, 2021
Jen Psaki brought homemade cookies for the White House reporters pic.twitter.com/dIcIsiePHt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2021
A few years ago the WH press wasn’t quite as executed:
But when @SarahHuckabee offered pie, didn't a member of the White House Press Corps suggest it might be poisoned?
What a brave new world of journalism we've entered. https://t.co/ziMf8rrIG0
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 23, 2021
And imagine all the “how many reporters will this kill from Covid” takes if a Trump spox walked around the room handing out cookies.
"Thank you! Awwwww!" embarrassing
— deronijabroni (@deronijabroni) April 23, 2021
Sharing food in the age of Covid (and not wearing gloves while doing so) will certainly get a classic Tisk-Tisk tweet from @jonkarl, right? https://t.co/I2rNgcbgUL
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) April 23, 2021
It's amazing I have eyeballs left, they've so often rolled outside of my head. https://t.co/SnSseqRz5X
— Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) April 23, 2021
CAPITAL
J
JOURNALISM https://t.co/dXkEYOHzde
— Running Out of Talent (@eddydsays) April 23, 2021
Who doesn't love a cozy relationship between politicians and those that are supposed to speak truth to power? https://t.co/rtjm4x6F2R
— COVID is a Political Arrogance Crisis (@def_demo) April 23, 2021
(How refreshing) https://t.co/v5aqNOSA0O
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 23, 2021
At least the WH firefighter reporters have had their snack for the day.