The rush to make an officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio fit the desired narrative meant that the media and others didn’t wait until all the facts were in before trying to foment more anger against the police. Valerie Jarrett has done her part to try and make sure the facts don’t matter:

Wow, there’s a lot of “wrong” to unpack in that tweet:

And is it a “knife fight” when only one of the people has a knife?

“Falsely implies” is something we’ve seen a lot of when it comes to this particular story (and many others).

And apparently it’s just what teenagers do these days.

