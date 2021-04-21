The rush to make an officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio fit the desired narrative meant that the media and others didn’t wait until all the facts were in before trying to foment more anger against the police. Valerie Jarrett has done her part to try and make sure the facts don’t matter:

A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

Wow, there’s a lot of “wrong” to unpack in that tweet:

You either haven't watched the video or are lying. The cop told her to stop FOUR TIMES and she didn't. https://t.co/dK2YwZd7mf — RBe (@RBPundit) April 21, 2021

And is it a “knife fight” when only one of the people has a knife?

“Knife fight” falsely implies that the person who was about to be stabbed also had a knife. https://t.co/yOA096NY3a — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 21, 2021

“Falsely implies” is something we’ve seen a lot of when it comes to this particular story (and many others).

It was just a playful knife fight! https://t.co/ta5p4adaQ7 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 21, 2021

Ummm, stabbings are now gonna be called "knife fights." https://t.co/tx1GNMoKuL — Conservative (@CalumetCoRepub) April 21, 2021

And apparently it’s just what teenagers do these days.

Should they have thrown the other girl a knife or what? #EyerollOfTheDay https://t.co/8UOL9noRJf — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) April 21, 2021

When you want to jump a shark, make sure you put on the leather jacket and sunglasses too. https://t.co/BLGcsLuZWq — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 21, 2021