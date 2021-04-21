In Columbus, Ohio, an officer responding to a call about somebody with a knife shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, who appeared on bodycam footage to be about to stab another girl with a knife.

The media, which can always be counted on to have embarrassing takes when the topic involves guns, is back to doing their thing. Katie Pavlich spotted another example during the Columbus police chief’s press conference:

Reporters asking if cops can shoot violent people "in the leg" or "in the arm" is one of the dumbest effing things I've ever heard. The ignorance is astounding. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 21, 2021

Here’s video of an exchange between the Columbus PD chief and a reporter:

JOURNALIST: "Can an officer shoot the leg? Can they shoot somewhere that would not result in a fatal wound?" COLUMBUS POLICE CHIEF: "We don't train to shoot the leg because that's a small target. We train to shoot center mass…There was a deadly force threat that was going on." pic.twitter.com/Cat67kY5Ox — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2021

Other hot takes today have included “why can’t the police fire shots into the air?”

We need to take those reporter to the range and tell them to shoot a target that is the size of a leg or arm. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) April 21, 2021

So many reporters could definitely stand to educate themselves on the topic.

"Why can't cops just do that thing I saw in a movie," asked the professional journalist https://t.co/kkeFcYWz42 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 21, 2021

"Why couldn't they just shoot the knife out of her hand? They shoot guns out of people's hands all the time in movies, seems like shooting a knife would be just as easy." https://t.co/0mhGlcWlfS — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 21, 2021

Nobody Monday Morning Quarterbacks like the media.

No, the media is exceedingly stupid. https://t.co/tREEPk5vPi — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) April 21, 2021

People been seeing too many movies. https://t.co/hKc3oJFh18 — 🚀🚁Mikael Anderson 🦅🗽 (@MikaelsAmerica) April 21, 2021

Every damn time. “Why didn’t they make an Olympic-tier trick shot? Or use a well-placed roundhouse kick to disarm the perp?” — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 21, 2021

These dopes have seen too many movies. https://t.co/fk9RCe4WYD — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) April 21, 2021

1) The idea that leg wounds aren't potentially fatal is ludicrous.

2) You aim center mass because that reduces the chances you miss and hit someone else. https://t.co/bhgxMPtehL — Dr. Matthew Brown 🌐🌇🧬 (@Teleonomic) April 21, 2021

Thinking journalists should go on some ride alongs sometime. — Chad (@HawkeyeChad1216) April 21, 2021

They should be taken to an active crime scene and told “alright, jump out of the car and show us how it should be done!”