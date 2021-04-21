In Columbus, Ohio, an officer responding to a call about somebody with a knife shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, who appeared on bodycam footage to be about to stab another girl with a knife.

The media, which can always be counted on to have embarrassing takes when the topic involves guns, is back to doing their thing. Katie Pavlich spotted another example during the Columbus police chief’s press conference:

Here’s video of an exchange between the Columbus PD chief and a reporter:

Other hot takes today have included “why can’t the police fire shots into the air?”

Trending

So many reporters could definitely stand to educate themselves on the topic.

Nobody Monday Morning Quarterbacks like the media.

They should be taken to an active crime scene and told “alright, jump out of the car and show us how it should be done!”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ColumbusMa'Khia BryantOhio