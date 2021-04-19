The New York Times is reporting that a “Biden goal” on vaccine distribution has been met, which White House chief of staff Ronald Klain has shared:
It’s time. pic.twitter.com/L1Lo47W8WL
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 19, 2021
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is among those crediting the Biden administration:
America now has universally available #COVID19 vaccine for all adults.
America has now surpassed 50% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one shot.
Promises made, promises kept by @POTUS @JoeBiden. https://t.co/ApEwoj7rMF
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 19, 2021
Is that so?
This was Trump's goal, he was called a crazy liar. https://t.co/SKcZdyvnXD
— DaleJacksonForCongress.com (@TheDaleJackson) April 19, 2021
Fact check: TRUE:
#ThanksTrump https://t.co/aycT3YxFfD pic.twitter.com/bVSodEPkRZ
— Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) April 19, 2021
The media and Dems seem to have forgotten that.
THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP AND OPERATION WARP SPEED! https://t.co/bzJDCrbMiS
— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 19, 2021
Trump, as usual, was right. https://t.co/tePD2J8E95
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) April 19, 2021
Biden’s goal was mad possible by operation warp speed and every person with a functioning brain knows this. https://t.co/e2NtLIDRqr
— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) April 19, 2021