The New York Times is reporting that a “Biden goal” on vaccine distribution has been met, which White House chief of staff Ronald Klain has shared:

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is among those crediting the Biden administration:

Is that so?

Fact check: TRUE:

The media and Dems seem to have forgotten that.

