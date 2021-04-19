The New York Times is reporting that a “Biden goal” on vaccine distribution has been met, which White House chief of staff Ronald Klain has shared:

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is among those crediting the Biden administration:

America now has universally available #COVID19 vaccine for all adults. America has now surpassed 50% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one shot. Promises made, promises kept by @POTUS @JoeBiden. https://t.co/ApEwoj7rMF — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 19, 2021

Is that so?

This was Trump's goal, he was called a crazy liar. https://t.co/SKcZdyvnXD — DaleJacksonForCongress.com (@TheDaleJackson) April 19, 2021

Fact check: TRUE:

The media and Dems seem to have forgotten that.

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP AND OPERATION WARP SPEED! https://t.co/bzJDCrbMiS — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 19, 2021