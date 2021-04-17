Randi Weingarten is the head of the American Federation of Teachers and has been a proponent of keeping in-person learning facilities closed even though a high percentage of teachers have been vaccinated. Now she had the audacity to tweet about mothers of young children who left the workforce in 2020 (there’s also the percentage, but we’ll get to that later):

First of all, do they teach self-awareness at teachers union leadership school?

Speaking of that, in the Mother Jones story Weingarten tweeted about, the “115” had a decimal point in it:

Missed it by that much!

