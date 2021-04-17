Randi Weingarten is the head of the American Federation of Teachers and has been a proponent of keeping in-person learning facilities closed even though a high percentage of teachers have been vaccinated. Now she had the audacity to tweet about mothers of young children who left the workforce in 2020 (there’s also the percentage, but we’ll get to that later):

115% of mothers with young children left their jobs in 2020 because of childcare responsibilities. https://t.co/VImJlOeWlQ — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) April 16, 2021

First of all, do they teach self-awareness at teachers union leadership school?

I don't know what this ridiculous number is supposed to be but Randi, blame yourself. It's literally because of you. You did this. Schools staying shut meant women leaving the workforce. Own it. https://t.co/4CJ9ZMm9t1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 17, 2021

Because your union kept them shut out of the classrooms, Randi. https://t.co/QQM0TU7rhE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2021

It is no wonder the test scores of the students enrolled in U.S. public schools are so bad. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 17, 2021

Perhaps capriciously and arbitrarily shutting down schools by the teachers unions will lead us to see that both acquiring better math skills, and a shift toward a higher priority for raising our own children, are just not all that bad. https://t.co/OZcgLq5r2u — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 17, 2021

So you broke their legs, and now want credit for handing them a cane? — ⚔️Insomnochick⚔️ (@insomnochick) April 17, 2021

115%?… 2,000 years from now when historians write about the downfall of western culture the books will be titled “Teachers Unions at The Gates”… — Obi Wan Kenobi baby! (@kenobi_baby) April 17, 2021

I really hope you're not a math teacher https://t.co/pLi1dY3wpz — LacyBelle (@LacyBelle827) April 17, 2021

Common Core math FTW! https://t.co/MfrXlLpOK8 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 17, 2021

Look I’m not good a math, but I feel like this is impossible https://t.co/y2MahL3gi8 — nicoco ✿ (@PetiteNicoco) April 17, 2021

Speaking of that, in the Mother Jones story Weingarten tweeted about, the “115” had a decimal point in it:

