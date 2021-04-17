An air show in Cocoa Beach, Florida featured some really cool things, such as a demonstration from the Thunderbirds:

The opening of the performance by the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds today at the 2021 Cocoa Beach Air Show. #cocoabeachairshow #CocoaBeach #BrevardCounty #Florida pic.twitter.com/ZTXTUKBpOn — David Jackson (@cocoaflorida) April 18, 2021

But there was also a problem when one World War II-era plane took to the air and had to land near the beach:

This happened today at the cocoa beach air show (not my video – not sure who took it) pic.twitter.com/FfwVo3C8D3 — Stephanie Co (@StephanieCo14) April 17, 2021

Yikes!

PLANE DOWN: A plane went down at the Cocoa Beach Air Show after the pilot had to make an emergency landing. Beachgoers saw the plane fly just above the water before it splashed down. VIDEO COURTESY: Nickolas Hawley

Here’s some more video:

No serious injuries after a pilot lands their plane in the water following a “mechanical issue” during a Cocoa Beach Air Show. https://t.co/gRhzZfwYEz — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) April 17, 2021

Looks like a perfect water ditching for this Grumman TBM-3E Avenger during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. Pilot reported to be okay. Did anyone go to help or did we just all record it? 📸 @KamiMoffitt pic.twitter.com/7pgJkMb9lP — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) April 17, 2021

Perfect water landing. Glad no one was injured. https://t.co/Xu2ZbOaCWx — Beri (@sniffydogs) April 18, 2021

All’s well that ends well.