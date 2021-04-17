Last year, an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon became a sanctuary of sorts for all-things Black Lives Matter:

Artists created a Black Lives Matter mural outside an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon. ✊🏿 https://t.co/g44jkOjkcx pic.twitter.com/BcDkYJhyu8 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 5, 2020

Apple has donated the historic Black Lives Matter mural from its downtown Portland store to @DontShootPdx https://t.co/tQKwzg5Vpy — Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) January 22, 2021

Fast-forward to last night, and the store was set ablaze:

Portland Fire here now. At least two security guards were inside. #Portland @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/Terth9vqQ9 — Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) April 17, 2021

Breaking: #Antifa in Portland have set the downtown @Apple store building on fire. There was security staff there. The business had only recently reopened following months of nightly rioting. The store also turned itself into a BLM memorial. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/xP1dkEBV6Z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021

That’s a big fire considering what Biden, Nadler and others have said recently:

… but don't worry, everyone. Biden said antifa is just an idea. So the fire isn't real, just an idea. — 'Doctor' Publ!us (@StilesMoz) April 17, 2021

Antifa is a myth. There is literally no fire. C’mon. At least that’s what democrat congressman Jerrold Nadler says. — Anton Seim 🔑 (@antonseim) April 17, 2021

Rioters in Portland sure didn’t seem impressed by Apple’s support for the Left’s causes.

Hey @Apple you can never be woke enough for the woke mob. https://t.co/SCBtq66L60 — Flyover Zone Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@SharkeyTim) April 17, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.