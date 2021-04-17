Last year, an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon became a sanctuary of sorts for all-things Black Lives Matter:
Artists created a Black Lives Matter mural outside an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon. ✊🏿 https://t.co/g44jkOjkcx pic.twitter.com/BcDkYJhyu8
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 5, 2020
Apple has donated the historic Black Lives Matter mural from its downtown Portland store to @DontShootPdx https://t.co/tQKwzg5Vpy
— Mike Rogoway (@rogoway) January 22, 2021
Fast-forward to last night, and the store was set ablaze:
FIRE RAGING AT APPLE STORE #portland #riot @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/7jrrdOdg21
— Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) April 17, 2021
Portland Fire here now. At least two security guards were inside. #Portland @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/Terth9vqQ9
— Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) April 17, 2021
Breaking: #Antifa in Portland have set the downtown @Apple store building on fire. There was security staff there. The business had only recently reopened following months of nightly rioting. The store also turned itself into a BLM memorial. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/xP1dkEBV6Z
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 17, 2021
That’s a big fire considering what Biden, Nadler and others have said recently:
… but don't worry, everyone. Biden said antifa is just an idea. So the fire isn't real, just an idea.
— 'Doctor' Publ!us (@StilesMoz) April 17, 2021
Antifa is a myth. There is literally no fire. C’mon. At least that’s what democrat congressman Jerrold Nadler says.
— Anton Seim 🔑 (@antonseim) April 17, 2021
Rioters in Portland sure didn’t seem impressed by Apple’s support for the Left’s causes.
Hey @Apple you can never be woke enough for the woke mob. https://t.co/SCBtq66L60
— Flyover Zone Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@SharkeyTim) April 17, 2021
Fact check: TRUE.