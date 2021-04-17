Last year, an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon became a sanctuary of sorts for all-things Black Lives Matter:

Fast-forward to last night, and the store was set ablaze:

That’s a big fire considering what Biden, Nadler and others have said recently:

Rioters in Portland sure didn’t seem impressed by Apple’s support for the Left’s causes.

Fact check: TRUE.

