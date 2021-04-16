The “Russia bounty” story that the media and Democrats including then-presidential candidate Joe Biden used to hammer President Trump last year has imploded, and this July “fact-check” on Trump calling the story “fake news” is getting fresh notice:
Fact Checker: Trump’s Four-Pinocchio interview on Russian bounties https://t.co/bctgGmC6hl
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 30, 2020
Another “fact-check” fail?
Hilarious – The Washington Post's fact-checker @GlennKesslerWP gave Trump "Four Pinocchios" in part for saying he wasn't briefed on the Russia Bounty story, but also for dismissing it as unproven "Fake News":https://t.co/VYGQbwA8UH
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021
FLASHBACK: Washington Post Gave Trump Four Pinnochios For Calling Discredited Russian Bounties Story ‘Fake News’ https://t.co/DQJNxBMVa9
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021
Is there a bigger joke than the field of MSM “fact-checking”?
Democracy Dies in Darkness. https://t.co/VHdS3Z4Myq pic.twitter.com/FlKmFQ6RUJ
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 15, 2021
We honestly can’t believe anything anymore. All they do is lie. https://t.co/KrI29Fd2Nm
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 16, 2021
@washingtonpost will you be issuing a retraction, correction or nah ?? https://t.co/cOFqMCJSvf
— Disenfranchised Voter (@AZStateman) April 16, 2021
Well, they did publish this update, while the four Pinocchios for Trump’s claim remain:
And that appears at the bottom of the story, not the top.
What???? The Washington Post lied?? 😱
— Pete Holt (@pete_govolsfan) April 16, 2021
Congratulations to the @washingtonpost “fact checkers”for blowing this. Cc @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/Y4ofVxcoB0
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 16, 2021
The media have really covered themselves in glory these days. Wait, maybe that’s not glory.