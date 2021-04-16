The “Russia bounty” story that the media and Democrats including then-presidential candidate Joe Biden used to hammer President Trump last year has imploded, and this July “fact-check” on Trump calling the story “fake news” is getting fresh notice:

Fact Checker: Trump’s Four-Pinocchio interview on Russian bounties https://t.co/bctgGmC6hl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 30, 2020

Another “fact-check” fail?

Hilarious – The Washington Post's fact-checker @GlennKesslerWP gave Trump "Four Pinocchios" in part for saying he wasn't briefed on the Russia Bounty story, but also for dismissing it as unproven "Fake News":https://t.co/VYGQbwA8UH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

FLASHBACK: Washington Post Gave Trump Four Pinnochios For Calling Discredited Russian Bounties Story ‘Fake News’ https://t.co/DQJNxBMVa9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021

Is there a bigger joke than the field of MSM “fact-checking”?

We honestly can’t believe anything anymore. All they do is lie. https://t.co/KrI29Fd2Nm — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 16, 2021

@washingtonpost will you be issuing a retraction, correction or nah ?? https://t.co/cOFqMCJSvf — Disenfranchised Voter (@AZStateman) April 16, 2021

Well, they did publish this update, while the four Pinocchios for Trump’s claim remain:

And that appears at the bottom of the story, not the top.

What???? The Washington Post lied?? 😱 — Pete Holt (@pete_govolsfan) April 16, 2021

The media have really covered themselves in glory these days. Wait, maybe that’s not glory.