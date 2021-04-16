The “Russia bounty” story that the media and Democrats including then-presidential candidate Joe Biden used to hammer President Trump last year has imploded, and this July “fact-check” on Trump calling the story “fake news” is getting fresh notice:

Is there a bigger joke than the field of MSM “fact-checking”?

Well, they did publish this update, while the four Pinocchios for Trump’s claim remain:

And that appears at the bottom of the story, not the top.

The media have really covered themselves in glory these days. Wait, maybe that’s not glory.

