The implosion of the “Russa bounties” story that Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) pushed last year has caused a lot of news segments and tweets to age poorly. Those claims might have achieved their political objective, but Richard Grenell is using them to point out the extreme projection of media and Dems who were accused Trump and others of election interference:

And who does Big Tech end up banning? The outlets and people who simply point out those things that threaten the preferred narrative. You’ll notice that none of the claims Grenell spotlights here have been removed or tagged as misinformation:

We won’t hold our breath, since all those claims achieved the Left’s desired outcome.

