The implosion of the “Russa bounties” story that Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) pushed last year has caused a lot of news segments and tweets to age poorly. Those claims might have achieved their political objective, but Richard Grenell is using them to point out the extreme projection of media and Dems who were accused Trump and others of election interference:

The DC media have also been caught interfering in the 2020 election. October 2020 media lies: They told us not to look at Hunter Biden’s laptop because it was Russian disinformation. They told us Trump ignored Russian bounties on US troops. https://t.co/vX0mjNBPZA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 16, 2021

And who does Big Tech end up banning? The outlets and people who simply point out those things that threaten the preferred narrative. You’ll notice that none of the claims Grenell spotlights here have been removed or tagged as misinformation:

You were wrong. You manipulated intelligence for political gain. https://t.co/jmO29TGZIw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 16, 2021

Hey Kyle, hey @jack, hey @Twitter – why is this tweet still up and not given a disputed warning?! https://t.co/jx0B2RQrO2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 16, 2021

Who is your editor, John? You certainly did NOT confirm this story. https://t.co/aYo19jH75U — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 16, 2021

We won’t hold our breath, since all those claims achieved the Left’s desired outcome.