Trump is out of office, but not quite enough for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s liking:

Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise. https://t.co/A82xYf1XpR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2021

Sounds like there’s more trouble in paradise!

Yas queen. Drag him. Drag them all. Slay. https://t.co/dni4r48hik — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2021

When do the impeachment hearings start? — James Baker (@JDtheDJ2004) April 16, 2021

Failing to impeach him is simply cowardice at this point. Where is any shred of moral leadership from the Democratic Party? — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) April 16, 2021

LOL. They’re going to eat each other alive.

he's gonna put 'em all back in chains https://t.co/QB4ppk1EQu — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 16, 2021

You endorsed this AOC so live with it. Also our immigration laws should be stricter not weaker. — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) April 16, 2021

If you're so brilliant, how did you not know that he's always been a liar and a grifter? Now you have buyer's remorse because he's a liar and a grifter! Please with you and your nonsense ….. go make t-shirts. — Even When I'm Wrong, I'm Right (@denicarter) April 16, 2021

Hope you saved some tears for that parking lot. https://t.co/IPCAVx9tjg — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) April 16, 2021