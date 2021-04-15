Dr. Anthony Fauci got a break from Sen. Rand Paul today, but instead he got questioned by Rep. Jim Jordan, who spent several minutes trying to get Fauci to say what level things need to reach for Americans to be able to return to normal. It got heated and Jordan’s question never did really get an answer:

This exchange is one that stands out:

Wow, that escalated quickly!

