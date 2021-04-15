Dr. Anthony Fauci got a break from Sen. Rand Paul today, but instead he got questioned by Rep. Jim Jordan, who spent several minutes trying to get Fauci to say what level things need to reach for Americans to be able to return to normal. It got heated and Jordan’s question never did really get an answer:

This exchange is one that stands out:

.@Jim_Jordan: "You don't think Americans' liberties have been threatened the last year, Dr. Fauci?" Fauci: "I don't look at this as a liberty thing… I look at this as a public health thing." Jordan: "You think the Constitution is suspended during a virus, during a pandemic?" pic.twitter.com/A4lRuFFCPM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 15, 2021

FAUCI: "I don't look at this as a liberty thing." JORDAN: "Well, that's obvious!" pic.twitter.com/XqPot9QIqj — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 15, 2021

Wow, that escalated quickly!

Americans can have their freedoms back when "90% of the members of Congress get vaccinated"?? Ummmm what? https://t.co/HBdvBqO0sQ — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) April 15, 2021

Notice how he can’t give numbers on when to open the economy. If he gives stats of when to open, he has to bring this to an end and he doesn’t want that. — Rusty Schackelford (@HnScotc) April 15, 2021

It's a simple question: What's the number?

He doesn't have one because they never want it to end. — Anglokaner (@Anglokaner) April 15, 2021