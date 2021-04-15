Over the years you’ve no doubt heard about non-disclosure agreement-mania in politics, but here’s one that takes the cake — or Milk Bone as it were:

Mark Tobin, President Biden’s dog trainer, tells The Washington Post that he’s been required to sign an agreement prohibiting him from talking to the media. He confirms that he’s still working with Champ and Major but “can’t comment” beyond that. 🐶 🐕 https://t.co/HOJAai5Uov — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) April 15, 2021

Welcome to Washington, DC politics, where even the dog trainers have to sign NDAs!

LOL! But we’re not surprised.